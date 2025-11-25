Premium

Uncertainty over Karnataka’s CM shift | Powertrip #128

After the massive NDA victory in the Bihar election, a top RSS leader visited EPS in Chennai and explained the factors that helped them secure such a huge mandate and stressed the need for alliance consolidation.
Uncertainty over Karnataka’s CM shift | Powertrip #128
Written by:
Dhanya RajendranPooja PrasannaShabbir Ahmed
Published on

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna.

In this edition, we spoke to seven Congress leaders about the Chief Ministerial handover crisis in Karnataka. Will it happen and when will it happen? What are the complications involved? 

In the next story, we learnt that the NDA, galvanised by its spectacular victory in Bihar, flew in a top RSS leader to talk to EPS about the possibility of a united AIADMK by including VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam, and TTV Dhinakaran in the party. 

Read the full newsletter for all the details. 

For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday. 

Loading content, please wait...

Subscriber Picks

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com