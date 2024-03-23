Why ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin gave Rs 149 cr electoral bonds to YSRCP

The timing of the donations might hold the clue to the company's motivations. A source who worked with the Andhra government and is familiar with the matter confirmed that in 2020-’21 a two-member committee was formed to look at the feasibility of allowing state-run lottery and casinos.

The move came just after the Covid-19 lockdown placed a financial burden on the already cash-strapped state. “The GST regime and the lockdown made it very difficult to raise funds in Andhra,” the person said. “The state increased liquor prices by over 70% during the lockdown but it did not help us meet the shortfall. So the possibility of allowing lotteries and casinos was explored.”

A committee was formed under Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, an advisor to the Andhra Government and a long-time close associate of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. The committee looked at how the lottery system works in the 13 states where it is legal in India. “We closely studied the Kerala model and came to the conclusion that if Andhra starts a similar government-run lottery system, there can be an additional income of Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 crore,” another person familiar with the matter said.

Simultaneously, the committee looked into the option of permitting casinos off the coast of Visakhapatnam. After researching how Goa allows casinos to operate on the Mandovi river, the state considered the possibility of granting licences to casinos to operate off the Vizag coast, up to 10 nautical miles into the Indian territorial waters. This could help the government generate an additional Rs 11,000 crore per annum, the committee calculated. The state government had reached out to the Union government to seek their opinion on the matter.

The committee began its deliberations in 2020 and submitted its report by mid 2021, the person who worked with the Andhra government confirmed. But the report concluded that allowing state-run casinos and lottery will dent the image of the ruling party and CM Jagan could face a massive backlash, especially from women voters. The proposal was dropped but the money wasn't.

Three other sources who have worked closely with the government however said that the donation could also have been arranged by a third party who was close to Jagan and Santiago, none had proof of the same.