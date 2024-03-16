The bond between 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin, political parties and probe agencies

Not much is known about his childhood, other than that he grew up in Coimbatore.

After spending a few years in Myanmar as a manual labourer in the late 1980s, when he returned to the city as a teenager, the only employment he could find was selling lottery tickets.

In 1991, he took a leap of faith. He turned into a distributor of Tamil Nadu state lotteries.

It was the era of liberalisation in India and lotteries had become a national addiction among those who were left out of the economic boom as well as those desperate for instant success. States found easy revenue in lotteries, and Martin jumped right into it.

When his home state banned the sale of lottery tickets in 2003, Martin expanded his operations to other states, including those in India’s North East, like Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya.

He sold over a crore lotteries daily, paying massive taxes to state governments. When asked about his Midas touch in the early 2000s, Martin boasted : "I succeeded because I grasped the psychology of the buyer and the tricks of the trade.”

Martin’s tricks of the trade, however, are not just limited to the lottery business. A person who has worked with Martin during those years said that the businessman cultivated strong ties with politicians and government officials in the northeastern states and neighbouring Bhutan by chaperoning their children who had come to study in Tamil Nadu.

“We used to say that he runs governments,” the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity said. “He monopolised the paper lottery industry for years. His first focus was to ensure that agencies don’t come after him.”

Yet, he could not keep allegations of fraud and financial jugglery at bay.

In 2001, the Income Tax Department said it had found evidence that Martin had manipulated the lottery system to ensure prizes mostly went to unsold tickets, which his company retained. An example of this was his son Jose Charles winning Rs 50 lakh in the Azad Hind Bumper Lottery of the Nagaland government in 1997 – Martin claimed his son was plain lucky.

Tax investigators also found evidence of alleged manipulation by Martin in Sikkim and Bhutan lotteries, which they reported to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Central Vigilance Commission.

In 2007, Martin’s business in Karnataka came under the scanner for allegedly running an illegal lottery racket in the state with the help of police officials. In 2010, Kerala sought a ban on the Sikkim and Bhutan paper lotteries after it grew suspicious about them.

The next year, the CBI registered nearly 30 cases against him and his aides for cheating the Sikkim government of Rs 4,500 crore by selling lotteries on behalf of the Sikkim government in other states. The CBI filed its chargesheet in the case in 2014 and the trial has been dragging in the courts since then.

But the investigations did not stop Martin’s onward march. Despite the state police and central agencies regularly raiding his premises, his empire kept expanding. It is currently spread across sectors ranging from real estate to alternative energy, healthcare to hospitality, media and textiles apart from gaming and lotteries.

What explains his success?

Links with Tamil Nadu politics

In Tamil Nadu, Martin is believed to have initially forged a connection with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

This became evident when, as the proprietor of a music company called SS Music, he produced ‘Ilaignan’, DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's 75th movie as a scriptwriter in 2011. Martin also funded Karunanidhi’s ‘Ponnar Shankar’ film project, which had been in limbo for years.

In 2012, Kanthi Alagiri, the wife of Karunanidhi’s son Alagiri, was accused of buying temple land allegedly grabbed by Martin at a throwaway price. Alagiri was then Union Minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

Despite the political clout that Martin reportedly enjoyed, he had no luck in getting the ban on lotteries lifted in Tamil Nadu.

The ban had been imposed by the J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government – DMK”s main rival. In 2006, when the DMK came back to power, Martin actively lobbied for a removal of the ban. But the DMK government led by M Karunanidhi did not oblige.

Martin’s supporters cite this as proof that there was no quid pro quo between him and the party. Opposition leaders, however, claim that the ban was merely a smokescreen – they accuse the DMK of helping Martin take his illegal operations underground.

A police officer who tracked the tycoon during the DMK regime said, “Martin grew so powerful during that period that he bribed everyone from the police station to the secretariat who helped his illegal lottery business flourish”.

In 2010, a dossier prepared by the Enforcement Directorate – a copy of which we have seen – estimated that Martin’s illegal operations had caused the public exchequer a loss of Rs 7,500 crore.

The dossier claimed that Martin was involved in illegally selling over Rs 10 crore worth of lottery tickets per day in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Jammu. The alleged modus operandi, according to the dossier, involved selling a lottery ticket officially worth Rs 1 for Rs 500 in the black market. If that were not enough, the company was also accused of cheating lottery winners who were paid only 50% of the approved prize.

The ED investigation claimed that Martin had built a strong network of stockists and retailers across the county. The agency suspected that the profits derived from the illegal sale of lotteries were either laundered through investments in real estate or through informal and illegal “hawala” channels.

In 2011, when the AIADMK returned to power under J Jayalalithaa, Martin was put in jail in connection with a land grab case in Salem district. According to media reports, Tamil Nadu police had received more than 40 complaints of land grabbing against Martin. He denied the allegations.

The move to BJP

Observers said that Martin made his biggest political gambit in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. That year, his wife Leema Rose Martin joined a newly formed party in Tamil Nadu called the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, or IJK, which became part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

During the Lok Sabha campaign, Leema Rose shared the dias with Narendra Modi.