‘Lottery king’ Santiago Martin’s company gave most electoral bonds to TMC, DMK & YSRCP

‘Lottery king’ Santiago Martin’s company Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd has given the largest amount through electoral bonds to All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) - Rs 542 crore, followed by Rs 509 crore to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rs 154 crore to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Rs 100 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rs 50 crore to the Congress, according to the latest data released by the Election Commision of India (ECI).

Santiago’s company has given a total of Rs 1368 crore to seven political parties in various states by the way of bonds between April 2019 to January 2024. Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd has also given Rs 100 crore to Prudent Electoral Trust (PET) which in turn gave 76% of its total donations to the BJP.

The Election Commission data further reveals that Future Gaming donated Rs 11 crore to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha which is the ruling party in Sikkim led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Rs 5 crore to the Sikkim Democratic Front.