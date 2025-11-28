Trapping the psychology of aspiration: Boby Chemmanur’s Phygicart story

In Balussery, flashy cars and EMI debt traps

Gokul's hometown Balussery, is central to the Phygicart growth story and eventual disenchantment. The small town’s involvement with the scheme was pervasive.

Two Balussery natives, Rijil Bharathan and Ranjulal, cited as the highest revenue generators of Phygicart in the region, played a major role in popularising the business.

Their success stories, widely shared on social media, and the lack of job opportunities during COVID-19, drew many youngsters to Phygicart. “In our meetings, the team leaders would ask us to stand up if we had not purchased a car yet. It was humiliating and stressful. They make us feel that we were not doing justice to our work,” said Gokul.

Selling his gold chain, pawning his mother’s jewellery and taking loans, Gokul purchased a Skoda Rapid, priced around Rs 13 lakh in December 2021. “The pictures and videos of the purchase were shared widely by Phygicart members in social media platforms,” he said.

Gokul was struggling to make his ends meet and the car’s EMI, around Rs 21,000, added to his troubles. “After senior leaders persuaded me to join Phygicart as a full-timer, I quit my job in a real estate firm. They assured me a monthly performance bonus of around Rs 40,000 once I made it to the Bronze stage. A payment of Rs 9 lakh was assured for those who reach the top level, known as crown ambassador,” he said.

Gokul said that Phygicart had offered 'car funds' of Rs 5 lakh for zonal sales managers. "Certain criteria had to be met to qualify for the car fund. Only those who reached the seventh level were eligible. However, they started forcing people to buy cars as early as the third level," Gokul said

In a public speech in 2022, Boby said that he could never assure anyone of earning in lakhs if they don’t do business. “Some complain I lost money, I lost money. You will get money only if you work hard,” he said.

“You might get only Rs 5000 in the first month. Next month, it will be Rs 10,000. Then Rs 25,000, Rs 50,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 50 lakh over the period of four years. This is not a lottery. You will get money if you work hard,” he said.

Gokul said that his Phygicart earnings for the period, nearly three years, was Rs 3.5 lakh. He spent nearly Rs 2 lakh on fuel alone, canvassing people in and around Balussery. “The highest I made in a month was Rs 42,000, that too, only once. Sometimes, it was just Rs 2000,” he said.

Nearly ten months after the purchase, Gokul sold his car for half the price. He was left with a debt of Rs 16 lakh, poor CIBIL score, strained relationship with some of his friends and a ruined career—the balance sheet of his Phygicart life.

Arjun KM, a 26-year-old, was introduced into Phygicart by Gokul, but he still does not blame him. “He used to lend me money during my studies. The Phygicart team wanted everyone to target people who are very close, someone who can’t say a no to them,” said Arjun.

Arjun too was made to purchase a car – Volkswagen Polo – which he had to sell after a few months. From selling gold rings of his twin nephews to pawning jewellery of his sister, Arjun had a tough time managing his finances. By age 26, the huge debt he incurred had extinguished Arjun's hope of completing his Teacher Training Education (TTE) course. "I loved teaching, and now I've landed here," Arjun said, pointing to the mobile phone shop where he works as a salesperson.

The room which was once a Phygicart store in Balussery had been turned into a hair salon during our last visit. A banner displaying ‘for rent’ could be seen in front of another multi-storeyed building designated as a major store of Phygicart products.

“It was advertised as a one-stop store for purchase of all Phygicart products. It never opened,” Gokul said.

Reality bites

In 2023, a small circle of six Phygicart 'affiliates', including Gokul, established a WhatsApp group called 'Reality' to privately discuss the issues they were encountering. As the group expanded, members began sharing experiences without the interference of company 'leaders'.

“Soon it had over 200 members. As the group became popular, Phygicart called us for a settlement. When ignored, a legal notice was sent demanding Rs 10 crore for defamation. Around 6-7 other members also got Rs 10 crore defamation notice. This was to create a scare in those who are trying to speak up,” said Gokul. Later, he received a call from Thrissur East police station.

“Police said I had to reach the station with five others in the WhatsApp group, whom they named,” said Gokul. At the station, Gokul alleges that the police tried to intimidate them, initially.

“Some of the top management of Phygicart, including Anish K Joy, were present at the station. The Phygicart team sensed that things would go out of their hands. So they withdrew the case,” he said.

Arun Kumar, who now works as a karate teacher, said that there was no point in complaining against Phygicart as it was hard to find illegality in its operations. “There is no membership fee. You are supposed to join for free. The money is for the products you sell. The firm follows all existing guidelines,” he said.

But a moment of reflection came when he had to sell an expensive toilet cleaner to a family which was living in a shack. “We never had the intention to cheat them. We genuinely believed then that they would get a better life by joining the scheme,” he said.

Arun Kumar said he had earned a decent remuneration from Phygicart for a while. “It’s like the snake and ladder game. You earn a good amount and reach the top of the ladder and then the snake catches you. It is not easy after that point. You get a few points, but that won’t take you to the top ever again,” he said.

Varkala-native Praveen (name changed on request) joined Phygicart in 2019 while he was just a higher secondary student, despite objections from his family who were aware of the risks. Praveen, who purchased a Swift Dzire car as an affiliate and had dreamt of becoming a journalist, is now working as a taxi driver. His family is still unaware of his debts.

Many youngsters consider Phygicart to be a wrong turn in their career.

Kozhikode native Sinoj (name changed on request) dropped out of a biomedical engineering course after he joined Phygicart. Pressured by the ‘leaders’, Sinoj had purchased a Hyundai Verna car, which had an EMI of Rs 25,000. Now he makes his living shuffling two jobs, as a rubber tapper and a salesman at a mobile shop.

Anu (name changed) joined a hospital in Chennai as a nurse after losing all her savings in Phygicart.

“I can’t even afford to take a leave or go home. A small change in routine would turn my financial planning upside down,” she said over phone from Chennai. Anu said that she had added several elderly women in her neighbourhood to the scheme and is now feeling guilty of dragging them into financial troubles. The financial and emotional impact it had on her was unbearable, she said.

Several former associates of Phygicart TNM had spoken to did not want to share their experience, though they lost money and had faced harassment from ‘leaders’ .

Boby’s answer to those who spoke against his business was that “the egg won’t hatch if you just sit over it.”. He said those who complain against the scheme have no idea regarding sales.

Multiple success stories of Phygicart affiliates can be found online. Boby Chemmanur recently rewarded Sabitha, a national sales team manager of Phygicart, with two gold coins. In one of her old videos , Sabitha said that she had reached a position of earning Rs 30,000 per day in two years. She said she purchased a flat worth Rs 2 crore in Palarivattom.

When TNM-Azhimukham sought responses on the allegations against Phygicart, they led us to one of its successful members – Praveen Chirayath from Thrissur, a national sales team manager. Praveen said he has been part of Phygicart since its inception and is currently in the number one position, earning an average of Rs 25,000 per day for the past four years. “Last month alone, I paid Rs 89,000 GST,” he said.

Praveen said that around six lakh affiliates have joined under his chain since 2018. In 2022, Boby had claimed that they have four lakh affiliates. The company now says they have one lakh affiliates but did not offer clarity on average distributor earnings.

“There are six major types of income. Major income is daily team building bonus. The maximum one can earn is Rs 30,000 per day,” he explained.

Praveen said that the least amount of purchase needed to join the scheme was Rs 4,999. Direct Selling Rules 2021 have clauses against inventory loading and mandatory purchases or inventory stocking for distributors but does not specify when and how it exceeds "quantum and values that can be expected to be sold or resold to consumers."

When asked about allegations that leaders force downline staff to buy vehicles, Praveen blamed it on strategies adopted by various teams. “I never ask anyone to buy vehicles. The company provides fund support of Rs 50,000 to buy a bike when one achieves 20,000 SV left and right, which is around Rs 4 lakh income. Similarly when 1 lakh SV matches on left and right, for around Rs 20 lakh income, a car fund of Rs 5 lakh is offered and so on. But there are criteria for one to be eligible. However, it is up to the affiliate to buy or not. Issues happen when someone makes false promises to make people join the chain,” he said.

Regarding selling products to non-participants of the scheme, Praveen said the company normally does not promote such sales as the invoices are in the name of affiliates.

The Phygicart model

MLM companies primarily use three network structures: Unilevel, Binary, and Matrix. While the Unilevel has unlimited width (any number of people can be sponsored directly) and a linear, limited depth (commissions paid on fixed number of levels), the Binary enforces strict limited width. Each distributor can have only two frontline distributors (a left leg and a right leg), forming a binary tree. Commissions in the Binary plan revolve around balancing the volume generated by these two legs. Distributors earn commission based on the matched sales volume between their weaker and stronger legs, not simply the pairing of distributors. The Matrix model imposes strict limitations on both width and depth.

Phygicart, which follows a binary model, contends that their business is not illegal as there is no joining fee for new members. Instead, the money is collected in the form of the price of products. Till a few months ago, each participant had to purchase products ranging from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,500 to join the ‘chain’.

Income depends on the sales volume (SV) and business volume (BV) of products sold by a member and the members they recruit. For earnings to be credited, the SV on both sides of the chain has to match, as per binary model. For instance, if one side has an SV of 100 and the other has 50, the income is calculated on the lower SV of 50.

Products carry different SVs. Everyday items like sugar have very low SV (0.02), while expensive health supplements like Arya Sukta Noni Kokum Plus have a high SV (25) as per the website on November 26, 2025. Bonuses are given only after a member reaches 100 SV, and there is a limit on daily credit.

Former members say that unless a person keeps adding new participants who also sell actively, it is difficult to recover even the initial amount spent on joining.

While there is no enrollment fee and the plan explicitly states that there is no benefit for recruitment of direct sellers, which the Direct Selling Rules prohibit, the mandatory initial product purchases to generate a certain SV points towards a compensation structure that rewards recruitment.

Despite widespread resentment among Phygicart affiliates and allegations of losing money, no police complaints have come to our notice. No official grievance redressal mechanisms were pursued either.