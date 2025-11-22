Malankara Society’s rise and its deepening financial ties with Boby Chemmanur’s firms

Jisso says all these loans were only given against collaterals, which is land in CCIL’s case. In some instances, Boby Chemmanur’s land has been given as collateral.

In Chemmanur Gold Palace International’s case, they availed the overdraft in November 2021, pledging gold stocked in their seven branches, which they claimed was worth Rs 138 crore. But the use of gold stock as a collateral for securing the loan was questionable.

“Chemmanur can’t claim that the entire jewellery stock in their showrooms belongs to them. They have borrowed gold from wholesale vendors on credit, which needs to be repaid. Besides, most showrooms owe gold to customers under advance gold purchase schemes and old gold schemes. These gold should be given to customers at the end of the term,” a source said.

Jisso kept pointing at the phenomenal growth of the society within a span of a few years. He said that other than the big loans to companies, they provide corporate employee loans. He said around 600 employees of the Chemmanur group have availed them. “We have a good turnover and we want to lend more. We may turn to our related companies for that. But there is no conflict of interest.”

How MMSCCS came under Boby’s control

The circumstances surrounding the Chemmanur Group's 2019 acquisition of the cooperative society is interesting.

The Malankara Credit Society was registered in February 2009 under the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act when Abraham Mar Julios was the Bishop Emeritus of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church's Eparchy of Muvattupuzha. According to sources, the society encountered significant financial difficulties when its members defaulted on loans. When Yoohanon Mar Theodosius took charge as the second Eparchial Bishop of the Eparchy of Muvattupuzha, he decided to put things in place.

A discussion was arranged by V Pahala, the former RBI officer and one of the directors of Chemmanur International Gold Palace. The intent was to prevent the society from imminent collapse. The Chemmanur Group didn’t have to think twice about taking over the society.

In a special general body meeting held on December 21, 2019, eight directors and employees of Chemmanur group — Jisso Baby, Mariyamma Pious, MW Krishnan, K Aney, Rajeesh AK, V Pahala, Mathew PT, and CK Prabhakaran — were appointed as director board members of the Society.

Jisso is Boby’s cousin, Mariyamma his aunt and Aney his close associate. Rajeesh is a cleaning supervisor with Chemmanur International Gold Palace. Prabhakaran, was working in the finance wing of Chemmanur, while Mathew was a caretaker of one of the properties of the Chemmanur group.

PV Philip, the former promoter of the society and a relative of Mar Julios, challenged this move at the Kerala High Court. In a writ petition, Philip alleged that the norms of the society were flouted in the appointment of new board members. He alleged that the eight members of the Chemmanur group bought their shares from other members just a month before the special general body meeting. Even Philip's share was sold to one Bernadin, apparently after a lot of persuasion.

As per the society’s byelaw, only those who remain a member for a minimum of 12 months should have the eligibility to be a director. Philip told the court that Jisso and his team acquired their shares in November 2019, a month before the special general body meeting. Philip moved the court after the returning officer ignored his concerns over the alleged illegal appointments of the Chemmanur staff.

Some months later, Philip died due to a heart attack, bringing an end to all obstacles, including the Chemmanur Group’s legal hurdles. The case (WP(C) 9202, 2020) was dismissed in 2023 after the petitioner’s counsel informed the court that they are not pressing charges.

Astronomical growth

Malankara society has witnessed phenomenal growth in the last five years. At the time of takeover, Malankara had only 523 members.

“There was just a small room and equipment. Most outstanding loans had to be written off as bad loans,” Jisso claimed.

Sources said that the Chemmanur group, immediately after the takeover, added 1077 new members. Interestingly, all of them were Chemmanur Group employees. The Group’s Chief Financial Officer and legal advisers were included in the list.

Malankara has been running various deposit schemes offering huge returns. Some of these schemes promise doubling the investment amounts within 66 months. According to one promotional poster, depositors will receive Rs 2 lakh from their initial deposit of Rs 1 lakh in 66 months. Another flyer promised a maturity amount of Rs 1 crore for a deposit of Rs 4 lakh in 25 years. The society also offers recurring deposit schemes and fixed deposit schemes with a 9.75% interest rate. There are long-term deposit schemes of tenures 10-20 years.

The phenomenal rise in the number of depositors resulted from an aggressive campaign carried out by the Chemmanur Group through its agents and staff of Chemmanur Gold Palace International Limited.

In 2022, the RBI received a complaint alleging that the entity was collecting funds from members without voting rights in violation of rules and using Chemmanur showrooms and staff to canvas deposits for Malankara. RBI asked BUDS to initiate a probe, which was then handed over to the Crime Branch of police.

The Crime Branch, after questioning the Chemmanur staff, submitted a report which said that they canvassed customers as part of their business correspondent agreement with Malankara. "The deposits from interested customers are collected through cheques, and FD receipts were given. The depositors are offered 11% interest, and all transactions are via banks," it said. The Crime Branch then sought clarity from the state Cooperative Registrar on whether such an agreement is legal.

The Cooperative Registrar gave a clean chit to the Chemmanur Group, stating that such agreements for business purposes are legal as per section 9(1) of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002. The methods adopted by the society to canvass deposits from the public were also 'prudent', the report said.

However, the Kerala state Law Department disagreed. A legal opinion by State Law Secretary in January 2023 said that Malankara society has violated norms such as section 67(1) of the Multistate Cooperative Societies Act (MCSA) and section 5 of Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019 (BUDS Act).

In April 2024, the state Home Department referred the issue to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies under the Union Government, as it is the regulator of Multi-State Co-operative Societies. Even under the BUDS Act, an action could be taken only on the reference of the regulator. It is unclear whether any probe followed.

Note: Chemmanur jewellers and Chemmanur International jewellers are two unrelated groups owned by George Chemmanur and Boby Chemmanur respectively. Our investigation covers business firms linked to Boby Chemmanur.

