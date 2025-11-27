Tata Group donated Rs 758 cr to BJP weeks after approval for semiconductor units: Report

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tata Group donated Rs 758 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) weeks after the Union government announced over Rs 44,000 crore in subsidies to two of its semiconductor units, an investigation by Scroll.in has revealed . The donations were made in April 2024, days before the general election.

Two semiconductor units of Tata Group – one each in Assam and Gujarat, both BJP-governed states – were approved by the Union Cabinet in February 2024. The Union government has committed to a 50% subsidy on such projects, as part of the India Semiconductor Mission to make India a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

Tata Group received these government subsidies for two units – a semiconductor fabrication facility by Tata Electronics in Dholera, Gujarat in partnership with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC) with an investment of Rs 91,000 crore, and a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Morigaon, Assam, with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. The Union government subsidies for these two units reportedly add up to about Rs 44,023 crore.