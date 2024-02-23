How BJP became the biggest beneficiary of UPA’s Electoral Trust scheme

Congress received 19 paise for every 100 rupees that the BJP made from India Inc in 2022-23 through Electoral Trusts — a scheme where corporate companies pool their donations into a trust and distribute the total sum to various political parties, while remaining semi-anonymous. In fact, the total money that Congress has received in the 10 years between 2013 and 2023 through Electoral Trusts is less than the amount that BJP made through the same scheme in just 2022-23. There is no clarity on how these trusts operate, or how they decide on the sums that each political party receives. The monumental disparity in (partial) corporate funding for the two biggest parties in the fray for the 2024 General Elections raises questions about whether a fair playing field is even possible — and whether big corporations should have this large a say in how political parties perform in a democracy. In fact, most of the money that the BJP has received through this channel has come from one single organisation — Prudent Electoral Trust, set up by the Bharti group..The Electoral Trust (ET) scheme was brought in by the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) in 2013. Under this scheme, a company can set up an ET and accept donations from corporates and individuals; the money collected this way is distributed to various political parties at the end of the year. The ET must submit the details of who donated money to it, and how much, to the Election Commission of India every year. This way, while the names of companies which donated to political parties through this scheme are made public, there cannot be a correlation made between any company and any party — at least, that’s the theory. Such a model was first used by the Tata Group in 1996, which had a formula for how funds would be distributed among various parties based on the seat share and vote share of each party in the most recent elections. ETs were in vogue with big corporations because they offered anonymity; companies could claim they were non-partisan since the money went across the political spectrum. Companies feared being ‘penalised’ if they donated openly to any one political party, and the party they did not support came to power..Corporate funding vs election wins.Since 2013 when the scheme was brought in by the UPA government, it has benefitted the BJP the most — making it clear that most companies that donated to the ETs have in fact supported the BJP much more than any other party. BJP has received over Rs 1,893 crore in the past 10 years through various ETs. The Congress meanwhile has made only 11.7% of this amount — Rs 221 crore — in the same period. That’s less than the Rs 257 crore that the BJP made in just 2022-23..In 2014-15, when the BJP-led NDA formed the Union government following the General Elections, the BJP received Rs 110 crore through ETs, whereas the Congress got less than Rs 28 crore. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) got Rs 6.8 crore, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rs 5.5 crore, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got Rs 3 crore, Shiv Sena Rs 2.3 crore, and Trinamool Congress Rs 1.5 crore. The biggest donors to ETs in 2014-15 were IndiaBulls Housing Finance (Rs 40 crore); Bharti Group (Rs 31 crore); Tata Group (Rs 25 crore); and DLF (Rs 25 crore). In 2016-17, the BJP got Rs 281 crore from ETs, the Congress got Rs 9.4 crore, and Trinamool Congress got Rs 50 lakh. In 2016, West Bengal went to polls and Trinamool Congress won the Assembly elections. The BJP managed to increase its vote share in the state to over 10% from about 4% in the 2011 Assembly Elections. By the end of the financial year in March 2017, Assembly Elections were held in five states — Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur. BJP formed the government either as the single largest party or in alliance with other parties in four of these five states. The biggest donors that year were DLF Group (Rs 45 crore); JSW Energy Limited (Rs 25 crore); Bharti Group (Rs 22 crore); and Piramal Enterprises Ltd (Rs 21 crore).In 2017-18, BJP received about Rs 170 crore through ETs. Assembly elections to Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland were held in this period. The BJP came to power in all five states, either by itself or in alliance with other parties. The Congress that year received Rs 10 crore through ETs. The biggest donors were DLF Group (Rs 52 crore); Bharti Group (Rs 33 crore); and Torrent Group (Rs 20 crore)..The ‘masterstroke’.In the years before the General Elections in 2019, multiple things happened. The Union government removed the cap on corporate donations for political parties in 2017 — until then, companies could not donate more than 7.5% of their total profit to political parties. Further, 2018 was the year when Electoral Bonds (EBs) were notified, allowing anonymous donations to political parties. The scheme has now been declared illegal by the Supreme Court. BJP received Rs 110 crore from ETs in 2018-19, whereas Congress received Rs 43 crore. BJP also got Rs 1,450 crore through EBs, whereas Congress got Rs 383 crore through that instrument.In this period, Assembly Elections were held in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. The BJP did not form the government in any of these states. The biggest donors that year through ETs were Bharti Group (Rs 39 crore) and DLF (Rs 10 crore)..In the General Election year 2019-20, BJP received around Rs 315 crore through ETs — more than twice the amount received by all other parties combined, and almost thrice the amount it received in 2014. It also received Rs 2,555 crore through EBs. Congress received Rs 69 crore through ETs that year and Rs 317 crore through EBs. BJP won the General Election with a thumping majority and formed the government once again. The biggest donors that year were Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) (Rs 22 crore) and Bharti Group (Rs 10 crore)..How ETs have distributed funds.The Tata Group’s Progressive Electoral Trust was the first to be set up in India. Over the years, there have been at least 19 different ETs that have been set up, as per Election Commission of India (ECI) data. Since 2020 however, it is only the Prudent Electoral Trust that has been collecting significant amounts of money. Prudent was earlier called Satya Electoral Trust, and was started by the Bharti Group in 2013. Except in its first year, Satya/Prudent has consistently given a lot more money to the BJP than the Congress. In 2019-20, Prudent gave Rs 218 crore to the BJP, versus Rs 31 crore to the Congress. In 2020-21, the numbers were Rs 209 crore for the BJP and Rs 2 crore for the Congress. In 2021-22, they gave Rs 337 crore to the BJP and Rs 15 crore to the Congress. In 2022-23, Congress got no money from Prudent, whereas BJP got Rs 256 crore..In 2022-23, the biggest contributors to Prudent Electoral Trust were Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) (Rs 87 crore); Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd (Rs 50 crore); Bharti Airtel Ltd (Rs 10 crore); Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd (Rs 10 crore); and Medha Traction Equipment Pvt Ltd (Rs 5 crore). After BJP, Prudent gave money to Bharath Rashtra Samiti in Telangana (Rs 90 crore) and YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh (Rs 16 crore). Four of the top five donors are based out of Hyderabad. .There is no clarity on what formula Prudent ET uses to distribute funds, nor why companies are continuing to fund Prudent despite EBs coming into the picture. The trend of most of the funds going to the BJP makes it clear that these companies are favouring the ruling party over others, removing any veil of semi-anonymity.When TNM-NL visited Prudent Electoral Trust’s office at Delhi’s Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, a receptionist, who introduced himself as Sanjiv, said director Mukul Goyal “does not meet anyone.”“There are so many people like you who come every day,” he said, refusing to part with Goyal’s number and sharing his own email address instead. The nameplate on the office entrance read ‘Mukul & Ganesh - Chartered Accountants’.TNM-NL reached out to Prudent Electoral Trust over email as well, asking them about how decisions are made on funds distributed to various parties. We have not received any response from them so far. This article will be updated with their response if and when we receive one. We also reached out to several companies that have donated to Prudent, including MEIL, Serum Institute, ArcelorMittal, Medha Servo Drives, and TVS group, but did not receive a response from any of them..(With inputs from Megha Mukundan and Shivnarayan Rajpurohit)