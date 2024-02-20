Behind the BJP’s rise: Bonds, trusts and raids on corporates

Meanwhile, the number of electoral bonds released by the government saw an increase.

Electoral bonds totalling a cumulative value of Rs 2,800 crore were sold during the fiscal year spanning from March 2022 to March 2023. According to the government’s data in Parliament this month, bonds worth over Rs 16,518 crore have been sold since 2018.

Who bought these bonds? From 2018 to December 2022, bonds worth Rs 1,000 denomination formed just 0.01% of the total sales while those worth Rs 1 crore made up 94.41%, according to an RTI response received by transparency activist Commodore (retired) Lokesh Batra. There is a possibility that these donations were engineered by corporate firms, hiding behind individuals or shell companies.

The Supreme Court has now told the State Bank of India to stop issuing these bonds and the Election Commission of India to submit the details of funding received since 2019. The money received through the latest tranche, meanwhile, is likely to fund the latest round of poll campaigning across India.

Corporate funding of political parties is a fraught subject all over the world. Companies giving money to politicians raises questions of a nexus between the two, leading to corruption and cronyism, leaving the field wide open for quid pro quo deals. And this is something the apex court also underlined as it delivered its verdict on February 15. “Contributions made by companies are purely business transactions made with the intent of securing benefits in return.”

The two trends in two deep dive data reports

There were two trends as Newslaundry and The News Minute sifted through the list of companies which have donated Rs 1 crore or more in the last 10 years.

At least 30 companies which donated a total of Rs 335 crore to the BJP also faced action by Union government agencies in the same period.

Some companies donated higher amounts to the party after being searched while a few others faced action after they skipped donations in a year.

A Madhya Pradesh-based distillery was the quickest to donate to the party after action – just days after its owners got bail.

Who were these 30 companies? What were they accused of? For details, read the first part of this series, which will be published this week.

Our second story, meanwhile, looks at the predecessor to the electoral bond — the electoral trust, which has almost gone extinct. But one is still in the fray – Prudent Electoral Trust set up by the Bharti group. Big corporations have donated hundreds of crores to Prudent over the years, and most of this money has gone to the BJP.

Why has Prudent continued its operations while other ETs barely collect any money? And why do some companies still choose to give through ETs when electoral bonds exist? Read about this mystery in our second exclusive story in this series.

