Parliament security breach: Delhi Police move court for polygraph test of 6 accused

Delhi Police, on Thursday, December 28, moved a local court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test of all the six persons arrested in connection with the December 13 Parliament security breach case. The application was moved before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur. The court noted that the counsel representing some of the accused was not present, as it posted the matter for hearing on January 2.

The six accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Devi Azad, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- were also presented before the court during the hearing of the plea. All six are in police custody till January 5.

A polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, involves recording physiological indicators such as blood pressure, pulse, and respiration while the individual under scrutiny responds to a series of questions. After each response, forensic scientists provide their opinion, based on the recorded readings, regarding the truthfulness or falsehood of the accused person's statements.