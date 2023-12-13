Parliament security breach: TV reporters fight over smoke stick on live TV

Amidst a security breach that happened in the Indian Parliament on December 13, media persons covering the episode were seen fighting with each other over possession of one of the smoke sticks used. Visuals from TV9 shows their reporter holding the stick in his hand during a live telecast and at least four other media persons jostling with him, trying to snatch it. This just after two unauthorised persons trespassed into the Lok Sabha during zero hour and lit up coloured smoke sticks, in a show of protest.

In the footage that has now gone viral, the TV9 reporter is describing the used smoke stick and asking questions about how it was allowed to be taken inside. Even as he is questioning the security breach, he is accosted by his colleagues from other channels who are trying to take the stick from his hand. One reporter is heard saying ‘bahut dikhadiya, deejiye zara (you showed it enough, give it to us now)’ while attempting to snatch it from him.