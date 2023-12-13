Parliament security breach: TV reporters fight over smoke stick on live TV

Amidst a security breach that happened in the Indian Parliament on December 13, media persons covering the episode were seen fighting with each other over possession of one of the smoke sticks used. Visuals from TV9 shows their reporter holding the stick in his hand during a live telecast and at least four other media persons jostling with him, trying to snatch it. This just after two unauthorised persons trespassed into the Lok Sabha during zero hour and lit up coloured smoke sticks, in a show of protest.
In the footage that has now gone viral, the TV9 reporter is describing the used smoke stick and asking questions about how it was allowed to be taken inside. Even as he is questioning the security breach, he is accosted by his colleagues from other channels who are trying to take the stick from his hand. One reporter is heard saying ‘bahut dikhadiya, deejiye zara (you showed it enough, give it to us now)’ while attempting to snatch it from him.
The TV9 reporter manages to hold onto the stick with verve and continues with his reporting, while dodging those chasing him. The crowd around him swells and as the reporters are heard saying ‘30 seconds, promise’, assuring that he will pass on the stick, others refuse to leave his side, continue chasing him and blocking the camera.
The TV9 reporter raises pertinent questions like how such an object, given its size could have been taken inside the Parliament undetected, how could one fit it in their shoes or how the trespassers managed to also take matches inside to light the stick but all while he is asking these questions breathlessly, he is chased by a bevy of reporters and cameras.
At the end of the video clip, the chase ends with another reporter managing to finally snatch the smoke stick and the anchor declares that TV9 was the first channel to show it with the reporter carrying it in his hand. The reporter bravely managed to hold on to the stick for so long, fending off other reporters and speaking continuously on live TV.
Since the clip has gone viral on social media, Pallavi Ghosh, who is a senior editor with News 18 has defended her actions with a post on X saying, “So showing the evidence - amidst much heckling and shouting - is now a butt of jokes - can only be said by entitled people - being judgemental is so easy - right ?” Pallavi was one of the reporters chasing the TV9 reporter for the smoke stick.