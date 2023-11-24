Marriage equality: Second review petition says SC mischaracterised relief sought

> Regarding adoption, they said that the court held that the existing legal regime regarding marriage amounts to ‘unconstitutional discrimination’ but declined to act upon it. In addition, the majority judgement had held that as queer marriages are not recognised, they cannot adopt as the adoption rules are based on the existence of a marriage. “It is respectfully submitted that a distinction founded upon an unconstitutional discrimination cannot become valid, on the sole ground that the Court perceives institutional limitations to remedying the underlying discrimination,” they said and added that the court should consider the prohibition on adoption on its own terms.

Further, they stated that the Supreme Court has resiled from the ‘promises of equal moral membership’ made to queer individuals in Navtej Johar vs Union of India case “by refusing to grant queer couples access, on equal terms, to one of the most significant social institutions in our society - both intrinsically, and as a gateway to other crucial rights”, they said and sought the following reliefs: declare that SMA excluding queer couples is unconstitutional; interpret the SMA in a gender-neutral way; declare that queer couples have the right to solemnise and register their marriage under the SMA; and declare that queer couples have the right to adopt.

On November 1, another petitioner Udit Sood, along with three others, filed a review petition saying that the judgement undermined the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution under Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21. Recently, on November 23, the petitioners sought for an open court hearing of the review pleas. The matter was mentioned by senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, who appeared on petitioners’ behalf, before a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud on November 23.

Rohtagi said the review plea coming up for hearing on November 28 should not be deleted and said that the matter be heard in open court. At this, CJI Chandrachud said that he has not looked into the petitions yet and the court will decide on the question of open court hearing after going through the contents of the review pleas. Generally, review petitions are tested on narrow grounds like mistakes of law, error apparent on face of record, discovery of new evidence, or any reason equivalent to these two; and are often circulated and dismissed in chambers and are rarely given open court hearings. A review petition can be filed in any case, by any person who is aggrieved by a judgement. However, it has to be done within 30 days of the judgement, as per the Civil Procedure Code and the Supreme Court Rules.

(With IANS inputs)