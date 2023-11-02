Review petition filed in SC against marriage equality judgement

A review petition was filed on Wednesday, November 1 in the Supreme Court challenging the Constitution Bench judgement in the marriage equality case. On October 17, a five-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud refused to grant marriage equality to LGBTQIA+ persons stating that it was up to Parliament to create a law. The bench also comprised Justices Hima Kohli, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, and PS Narasimha. The review petition was filed by Udit Sood, who was one of the 52 petitioners in the case. The judgement was split 3:2, with the CJI and Justice Kaul recognising that queer couples can form civil unions and have the right to adopt, and the other three judges dissenting.

In his petition, Sood said that the judgement “suffers from significant errors” and “undermines the fundamental rights” guaranteed by the Indian Constitution under Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21. “In the impugned judgement, the Hon’ble Court specifically finds discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ community, but declines to remedy or mitigate this discrimination and inequity. It is respectfully submitted that for a Constitutional Court to specifically find discrimination against a marginalised community, but refuse to grant appropriate relief on the ground that it is for the State to take measures is an abdication of its duties under the Constitution. Such contradictory findings ought to be remedied by this Hon’ble Court under its review jurisdiction,” the petitioner argued.

The petition also stated that the majority judgement was “erroneous” in holding that the sole intention of the Special Marriage Act (SMA) was to enable interfaith marriages only between heterosexual couples. Sood also referred to Justice Kaul’s judgement where he held that SMA was violative of Article 14. “An objective to exclude non-heterosexual relationships would be unconstitutional, especially after this Court in Navtej has elaborately proscribed discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. Therefore, the SMA is violative of Article 14.”