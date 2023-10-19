Civil unions and adoption: Points of disagreement in marriage equality case

Justice PS Narasimha concurred with Justices Bhat and Kohli, asserting that a right to a civil union or a lasting cohabitational relationship with legally enforceable status cannot be situated within Part III of the Constitution, which deals with fundamental rights. Justice Narasimha observed that granting the right to enter into a civil union mandates the State to grant recognition or legal status to these unions, which will yield benefits.

This, in his view, would infringe upon the doctrine of the separation of powers – which deals with the distribution of powers and duties among the legislature, executive and judiciary. He highlighted that framing a positive right (rights that place a duty on the State to provide an individual or a group with benefits which they would not be able to access by themselves) and the ensuing entitlements necessitate the State to regulate such unions and their associated benefits. He argued that mandating the state to create laws recognising civil unions would encroach upon the legislature's domain.

Can unmarried queer couples adopt?

Once again, the Bench displayed a 3:2 divide regarding the right of queer couples to adopt children. Chief Justice Chandrachud and Justice Kaul, in the minority, advocated for the inclusion of unmarried couples, including queer partners, in the adoption process. They argued that the current regulation, which restricts unmarried partners from jointly adopting, is inconsistent with the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and Section 57 and constitutes discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Justice Bhat, in the majority opinion, dissented with the CJI, saying, “To read the law in the manner adopted by the learned Chief Justice, with all due respect, would have ‘disastrous outcomes,’ because the ecosystem of law as it exists would be unable to guarantee protection to the said child in the case of breakdown of an unmarried couple, adopting jointly.” He argued that the existing framework emphasises protections and entitlements linked to marriage and that the JJ Act prioritises the "best interest of the child" rather than universalising adoption. According to Justice Bhat, Section 57(2) exclusively applies to joint adoption by married couples, designed to safeguard children in cases of marriage breakdown. This ensures legal safeguards like divorce proceedings, custody arrangements, guardianship, maintenance, and succession for children adopted by married couples. This stance was supported by Justice Kohli and Justice Narasimha.

Dissenting on Justice Bhat’s opinion that permitting unmarried couples to adopt would lead to ‘disastrous outcomes,’ the CJI pointed out that current laws do not differentiate between children of married and unmarried couples once they have been validly adopted. He cited Section 12 of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act 1956 and Section 63 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, which establish treating adopted children as legitimate. Therefore, all legal benefits available to children of married couples are equally available to those of unmarried couples who have adopted following due legal procedures.