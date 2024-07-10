Justice Sanjiv Khanna recuses from hearing marriage equality review petitions

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, on Wednesday, July 10, recused himself from hearing the review petitions challenging the Constitution Bench judgement in the marriage equality case. Following this, the case has been deferred and will be placed before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud who will now constitute a new bench. Justice Khanna recused when the case came up for hearing inside the judges’ chambers, as is the practice with review petitions. The 5-bench judge headed by the CJI comprised of Justices BV Nagarathna, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha, besides Justice Khanna.

On October 17, a five-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud refused to grant marriage equality to LGBTQIA+ persons stating that it was up to Parliament to create a law.