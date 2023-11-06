Inside the world of Jehovah’s Witnesses in India: Faith, practices and controversies

Dominic brought up this practice of teaching children not to sing the anthem as a major reason for calling the teachings of the community anti-national. Other rumours that spread about the JWs were that they would not take government jobs or become teachers. The group's political neutrality also garnered a lot of skepticism.

Joshua said, “You will never see the witnesses taking to the streets or demonstrating against the government. Even in the aftermath of the recent incidents, we remain composed. We place our trust in the government to provide us with support.”

Emmanuel pointed out that there are many teachers and government employees within their community, and a lot of what Dominic said was simply not facts.

How one becomes a member

Seven members of Emmanuel’s family are members of the community. He had grown up hearing the teachings, but it was left to him to join the community when he was old enough to decide. “No child is forced into the faith. The parents convey the teachings but when a person decides to join the community, they are not taken based on their parents’ beliefs. A few chosen members will ask questions of them. And they need to be convinced that the person has not been forced to join. Once they are convinced, the person would have a 'snanam' (a function akin to the baptism ceremony of mainstream Christians) in the next convention, and be officially part of the Jehovah's Witnesses," Emmanuel said.

Many who join the Witnesses do so because they find traditional church settings challenging, often due to corruption within the system. In Jehovah's Witnesses congregations, there are no designated clergy; instead, each member is considered a minister. According to Edgar Royston Pike's book published in 1954, Jehovah's Witnesses offer a spiritual haven for those seeking faith without the distractions of church disputes over ceremonial details.

The two weekly meetings are held in places of worship called Kingdom Halls. They resemble small conference centers and lack religious symbols. Inside, one finds rows of chairs and a simple podium for speakers. Meetings begin with a short song and prayer, followed by opening remarks from an elder person on the weekly theme. Witnesses then share their interpretations of a chosen Bible verse and discuss its practical application in their lives.

A thesis by Justus D Solomon, a student at the United Theological College in 1959, noted that Witnesses in Bengaluru held their meetings twice a week at a missionary bungalow known as the Kingdom Hall on 19G Lavelle Road.