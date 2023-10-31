Jehovah’s Witnesses suspends prayer hall meets in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

The Jehovah’s Witnesses (JW) have indefinitely shut down their Kingdom Halls in three south Indian states – Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka – in the aftermath of the serial blasts that took place at the community’s annual regional convention at Kalamassery in Kerala on Sunday, October 29. This was confirmed by the office of the JW spokesperson in India.
“A decision has been made to conduct the meetings through video conference in Kerala, temporarily. In the abundance of caution this decision has been made to provide security and safety for our members in Kerala,” the Public Information Desk of the organisation said in response to an email enquiry.
Jehovah’s Witnesses are a Christian sect that follow the teachings of the Bible, but do not believe in the concept of the Holy Trinity. The community assembles for prayers and services not in churches like other Christian sub groups, but in assembly halls called Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
A member of JW in Kochi told TNM that they did not receive any instruction to shut down the prayer halls from the police or other state authorities. “It was a decision taken by the community’s own authority. The intention behind the decision is that no one who attends the services should face any threat to their safety. This, however, doesn't mean that there have been any threats to the general safety of the community post Sunday’s incident,” the JW member said.
"The halls will remain shut till the investigations make sufficient progress and the situation calms down," he said.
TNM visited the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kathrikadavu near Kaloor of Ernakulam district. On Tuesday evening, the hall was closed and the two gates were locked. Residents in the neighbourhood confirmed that there have been no meetings or services in the hall since Sunday.
“Usually, prayer meetings are held in the hall every day from 5pm till almost 8pm. People used to come in groups and attend the services. On Sundays, there would be services throughout the day, starting from the morning. It has all been stopped ever since the blasts,” a resident said.
At 9.38 am on Sunday, October 29, three bombs exploded simultaneously at the gathering of the Jehovah’s Witnesses at the Zamra Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district. There were around 2000 people attending the meet. The community had gathered there for their annual convention, and Sunday had been its final day.
The blasts took the lives of three persons including a 12-year-old child and injured more than 50 persons. Dominic Martin, a former member of Jehovah’s Witness, claimed responsibility for the blasts shortly afterwards. According to him, the community was ‘anti-national’ and had not shown any inclination to correct themselves despite him raising the issue with them multiple times. Dominic was arrested under various laws including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act on the next day.