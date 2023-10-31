Jehovah’s Witnesses suspends prayer hall meets in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

The Jehovah’s Witnesses (JW) have indefinitely shut down their Kingdom Halls in three south Indian states – Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka – in the aftermath of the serial blasts that took place at the community’s annual regional convention at Kalamassery in Kerala on Sunday, October 29. This was confirmed by the office of the JW spokesperson in India.

“A decision has been made to conduct the meetings through video conference in Kerala, temporarily. In the abundance of caution this decision has been made to provide security and safety for our members in Kerala,” the Public Information Desk of the organisation said in response to an email enquiry.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are a Christian sect that follow the teachings of the Bible, but do not believe in the concept of the Holy Trinity. The community assembles for prayers and services not in churches like other Christian sub groups, but in assembly halls called Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.