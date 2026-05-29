Inside the CBSE row: Missing answer papers, a faulty portal and uncertainty about college

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Two weeks after announcing results for Class 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is facing massive backlash over the newly implemented digital evaluation system. Students across the country report poorly scanned answer papers, evaluation discrepancies, and portal crashes. Many are now alleging that this has contributed to a decrease in the overall pass percentage and a drop in individual marks.

The new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system replaced physical evaluation with digital scanning and evaluation. Evaluators mark answer sheets via a secure portal.

Students who opted for revelations have shared images of their answer sheets on social media. Some posts reveal heavily pixelated or blurred PDFs of answer papers. There are also instances where overlapping browser bars and timestamp elements obscure the written text. In some cases, the wrong answer papers have been uploaded.

The results, published on May 13, recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20%, a decline of 3.19 percentage points from last year’s 88.39%.

Multiple schools recorded a decline in pass percentages, top scorers’ marks, and the number of students with full A1s. A1 refers to exceptional academic performance with a score between 91 and 100. Particularly, a drop in marks, especially in subjects like physics, chemistry, and mathematics, has been noted.

Principal Prathibha V at Chinmaya School in Vaduthala, Ernakulam, said that not only has the overall percentage dropped, but the school’s distinction rate has also fallen significantly.

“Last year, we had around 30 students who got centums in different subjects. This year, only around 8 to 10 students have. Out of 131 students, only 12 students got an A1 in all subjects. Last year it was around 25,” she recalled.

Cicy Roy, chairperson of the School of the Good Shepherd, a CBSE school in Trivandrum, told TNM that the highest mark in this institute was 99.2% last year, while this year it is 95.4%.

Missing pages, wrong answer papers

Several students have alleged missing pages, incorrect or unchecked answer sheets.

“The scanned copy is unclear, and it seems like step marking hasn't been properly applied. I have attached the proof below. I urgently demand a manual rechecking of my answer sheet,” one student wrote on X.

