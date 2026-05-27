Company behind CBSE evaluation platform says complaints limited to ‘one or two cases’

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VSN Raju, CEO of Hyderabad-based Coempt Edu Teck, the company responsible for CBSE’s digital evaluation platform currently under fire over multiple complaints, told The News Minute that almost nothing had gone wrong and that the complaints only pertained to “one or two cases” which he termed “one of a kind”. Raju said the entire application had run successfully. CBSE’s new on-screen marking system (OSM) is facing criticism over swapped and blurred answer sheets, repeated portal crashes and other glitches.

The CBSE, he said, had already given its response, and he would only say that the complaints were “one of its kind”. “It’s not that the entire system is wrong or that so many issues have come up. That’s absolutely a wrong allegation.”

On the issue of a student named Vedant Shrivastava finding that the answer sheet shared by the board was not his, Raju said their current thinking is that it was due to human error. “We have identified the location, who had done the scanning, and 100%, we identified that technologically there is no error. We are currently investigating.” He reiterated that there was no technological error in the case. “I can boldly say that,” he added.

The company is investigating other areas as well, he said. “We would like to know more… we would like to learn why that happened so that tomorrow, those issues would not come.” Answer sheets, he said, had been given to almost 95% of students who had applied.

Raju also refuted the charge that only one pilot run was done with the OSM system before the rollout in February, as was reported in the media on Wednesday, terming it “absolutely wrong”. He said several dry runs had been conducted across the country starting mid-January, with several faculty members. “In a day, up to 40,000 faculty members had come online and had conducted a dry run evaluation,” he said. Instead of conducting multiple pilots across regions for such a significant shift, the CBSE board limited this to a two-day exercise with 100 teachers in five Delhi Schools in January, the Hindustan Times reported.

The company, Raju claimed, was handling two crore answer booklets a year for over 40 clients.

This is not the first time Coempt has faced charges over botched examination evaluation. In April 2019, over 3.8 lakh students out of the 9.7 lakh who took the Telangana intermediate exam failed, and over 20 students died by suicide. The company hired by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education to build the software to digitise exam-related administrative work was Globarena Technologies Private Limited. Less than six months after the results, Globarena Technologies changed its name to Coempt Edu Tech Private Limited, company documents reveal.

When asked about the 2019 controversy and the change in the company’s name, Raju said there was nothing to hide. “We changed our name, all our clients know this, and I am still the CEO. We are not hiding. Otherwise, why will my name still be there?” he said, denying any connection between the Telangana results controversy and the name change. He also pointed out that in response to a public interest litigation filed in the case, the High Court and Supreme Court had cleared the company.

The Supreme Court in 2019 noted that of the 3.8 lakh students who failed, only 1,183 were declared as passed, an evaluation error of only 0.16%. The court rejected a plea that asked for reevaluation, compensation for students and criminal charges against the company.

As of May 27, the CBSE had not publicly disclosed which company won the tender to handle its digital evaluation system. The tender for this massive shift was floated as recently as November 2025, according to documents accessed by The News Minute. Two companies fulfilled the technical criteria—Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Coempt. In early February, within two months of the contract being awarded, CBSE announced the implementation of the OSM.