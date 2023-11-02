Electoral bonds: SC asks ECI to submit details of funding received by parties

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commision of India to submit data regarding money collected by political parties through electoral bonds before the court in a sealed cover within two weeks. After a three-day hearing of a batch of pleas challenging the electoral bonds scheme, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, November 2, reserved its judgement in the case. The five-judge Constitution bench hearing the case also pulled up the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not maintaining an up-to-date data log of electoral bonds received by various political parties. The Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also comprises Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra.

Electoral bonds are anonymous interest-free bearer bonds like promissory notes. Individuals or companies can purchase these bonds from authorised branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) to make donations to political parties. The bonds start at Rs 1,000 and go up to Rs 1 crore. Due to their anonymous nature, electoral bonds have been opposed by civic activists and even the Opposition, as it has been alleged that these bonds encourage quid pro quo and are also used to create ‘white channels’ for black money.

Continuing his submissions on day three of the hearing, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta argued that the citizens’ right to know was not more important than the right to privacy of information. Referring to the Justice KS Puttaswamy vs Union of India case, he argued, “Informational privacy was held to be a fundamental right. Right of the buyer to purchase bonds without having to disclose his preference of political party is in furtherance of his right to privacy, which has been recognized as a fundamental right.”