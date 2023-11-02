SBI’s Hyderabad branch sees highest sale of electoral bonds at Rs 377 crores

Electoral bonds worth over Rs 377 crore were sold at the Hyderabad branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in the latest sale window between October 4 and October 13 (Phase 28), making it the highest across the country. The Hyderabad branch of SBI also sold the most number of Rs 1 crore denomination electoral bonds at 376. These figures and details were revealed by SBI in an RTI response to transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra. The numbers from other states going to polls, however, are not as high.