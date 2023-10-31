‘Electoral bonds are anonymous white channels of black money’: Petitioners to SC

Advocate Bhushan also argued that the effect of the amendment has now led to subsidiaries of foreign companies that have never carried out legitimate business in India to secretly funnel hundreds of crores to a political party.

“The bonds are fashioned in such a way that the money could secretly change many hands to reach the ultimate political party,” he contended and added that only the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) – who is also a petitioner in the case – has refused to take electoral bonds.

‘Vedanta’s donations to electoral bonds increased manifold’

Prashant Bhushan also told the apex court that the donations by Vedanta through electoral bonds have gone up despite several reports that the company is facing a financial crunch. Quoting a news report by Business Standard, he said that the multinational mining company has donated Rs 457 crore in the last five years to political parties through these bonds. “Vedanta's donation in FY23 was Rs 155 crore, which was higher than Rs 123 crore donated in FY22,” he said. He said that Vedanta Limited has been declared as the preferred bidder for various mining licences.

He further said that an investigative report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists titled 'Inside Indian Energy and Mining Giant Vedanta’s Campaign to Weaken Key Environmental Regulations' revealed backroom lobbying by Vedanta with the Union government.

Bhushan also argued that electoral bonds subvert democracy and violate the level playing field between political parties; and between political parties and independent candidates. The CJI also observed that shareholders in a company don’t know who has received the money as only the amount is specified.

‘Corporate sector’s voice drowning citizens’ voice is a dangerous trend’

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Congress leader Jaya Thakur – one of the petitioners – put forth five arguments. One is that capital symbolises power under the very concept of market economy. “The more capital you have, the more power you get. Second, the electoral process must be such that it provides a level playing field to all participants. Fair and free elections are the basic structure of the Constitution,” he argued.

Thirdly, he argued that when the corporate sector is allowed to donate with or without transparency, it becomes inconsistent with the concept of a corporate sector that is about doing business. “Fourth, this has nothing to do with electoral bonds. It is a donation to a political party to use the funds as they like. The nomenclature suggests that electoral bonds are used for elections. But there is nothing in the scheme which connects the donations made to the participation in the electoral process. It's a means for political parties to be enriched,” he argued. The fifth and final argument was that the very nature of the scheme protects those who have committed a crime.

Advocate Sibal also contended that this was not a “question of transparency” but what prevents citizens from participating in democracy. “If I don't get to know the name of the donor, I cannot know of the transaction, I cannot know the possible quid pro quo. I cannot participate in democracy. If the voice of the corporate sector drowns the voice of the citizens, that's very dangerous,” he said.

Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for CPI(M), argued that the electoral bonds scheme is not to reduce the black money but to create an anonymous white channel for money. “The architecture and effect of the electoral bonds scheme is not to reduce black money but to reroute non-anonymous banking channel funding to anonymous electoral bonds. This scheme is an alternative white money channel created by the government…. They've added anonymity to it,” he argued. “There was earlier a black channel. Now you've created an anonymous white channel,” he explained.

Advocate Farasat also argued that this scheme goes against the concept of “informed electorate” under Article 19(1)(a) read with 326 of the Constitution, and also violates the Right to Conscience under Article 25, as individual shareholders don’t get to know about how their money is used.