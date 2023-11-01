Electoral bonds: SC says scheme puts Opposition parties at a disadvantage

Read: Citizens don’t have right to know funding of political parties: Union govt on electoral bonds

“The other issue is selective confidentiality … It is easier for the party in power to get the information. Because of this selective confidentiality, the opposition party may not know who your donors are. But donors to the opposition party can be ascertained, at least by the investigative agencies. So they're at a disadvantage to question you on your donations. On the other hand, the opposition parties' donations will be questioned… That is where the level playing field is getting disturbed. That is what [the petitioners] are contending,” Justice Khanna observed.

Another argument made by SG Tushar Mehta was that if the scheme is struck down, it will take the country back to the conditions that existed before it. The CJI said that this argument is not a valid reason to preclude the government from introducing a transparent scheme that offers a level playing field. He said that the process of ensuring that electoral funding relies less on cash and more on accountable transactions is a “work in progress”.

During the second day of hearings on Wednesday, the petitioners and intervenors completed their submissions. Senior Advocate Vijay Hansaria, appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that corporate funding for political parties through electoral bonds “strikes at the root of democracy” and “demeans transparency”. “Transparency needs accountability, which leads to credibility, then it leads to public faith, and public faith results in a healthy democracy,” he said, adding, “Opaqueness allows transactions behind iron curtains that lead to improper influence of money power and allows wealthy contributors to influence policy making, resulting in loss of public trust in governance.”

The batch of Public Interest Litigations (PIL) challenging the electoral bonds scheme contend that the finances of political parties should be made public in the same way that criminal antecedents of candidates are. The pleas were referred to a five-judge Constitution Bench by a three-judge bench of the SC on October 16. Electoral bonds are similar to promissory notes and were introduced in 2017. Citizens and bodies incorporated in India can purchase these bonds and donate anonymously to political parties.

