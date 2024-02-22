Congress cites TNM-NL investigation into link between political donations and ED raids

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also referred to the TNM-NL investigation and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘pet project’ of electoral bonds had done away with all transparency. The Supreme Court struck down electoral bonds on February 15 stating that it violates the right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

“The brave independent journalists at The News Minute and Newslaundry have done a thorough investigation of two sources of campaign finance - 1. electoral trusts 2. ⁠political party donations. They’ve discovered that for at least 30 firms, ED and IT raids have been followed by the investigated firms making substantial chanda donations amounting to around Rs 335 crores to MoShah’s coffers. From the ashes of IT and ED, MoShah has innovated this new I-D model: Investigate, then get them to Donate,” Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X. He also said that Dr Manmohan Singh gave Indian citizens a unique ID through Aadhaar, while Narendra Modi has given corporate India a new ID: ‘Investigate-Donate’.

Jairam Ramesh pointed out that Electoral Trusts and conventional political party donations allow some degree of transparency into campaign financing, which enables public disclosure of donors of political parties. “It allows investigations like this one. The only reason that we have any data at all is because the Electoral Bonds are only open in a few 15-day windows every year, and because the investigated businesses are desperate to make donations and appease MoShah instantaneously,” he added.

He also said that BJP had received the majority of its declared campaign funds from Electoral Bonds, “around 60%” of the total amount.

TNM had mentioned in an earlier report that BJP garnered the highest amount between 2017 and March 2023, receiving a staggering Rs 6,570 crore or 54% of the total electoral bonds sold. The Congress party received a total of Rs 1,123 crore or 9% of the total electoral bonds sold. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress was close behind, having garnered Rs 1,092 crore.