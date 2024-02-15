Electoral Bonds: How much did political parties make? A break-up

With the Supreme Court striking down the electoral bond scheme on Thursday, February 15, TNM takes a look at which parties benefited from the scheme. A total of Rs 12,008 crore electoral bonds were sold in 25 phases between March 2018 and March 2023, according to figures compiled by TNM from RTIs obtained by activist Commodore Lokesh Batra.

Between April 2023 and January 2024, there were five more phases, with Rs 4509 crore worth of electoral bonds sold. However, how much each party received during this period is yet to be declared

The ruling BJP has garnered the highest amount between 2017 and March 2023, receiving a staggering Rs 6570 crore or 54% of the total electoral bonds sold. The Congress party received a total of Rs 1123 crore or 9% of the total electoral bonds sold. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress was close behind, having garnered Rs 1092 crore.