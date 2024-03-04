BJP spent Rs 30 cr in 30 days on Google ads, targeted mostly north Indian states

This story is part of Ballot Bucks, an exclusive series in which The News Minute and News Laundry look closely at election spending.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blitzed Internet users in India with thousands of political ads across Google’s Display Network and Alphabet platforms, including Google Search and YouTube, in February 2024, ahead of the general elections, spending more than double it had splurged during the four months from February to May in 2019. More than 50% of these video ads were taken down by Google for violation of platform policy.