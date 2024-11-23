BJP faces defeat in Jharkhand: Five key factors behind their setback

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) secured a decisive and historic victory against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state Assembly elections. The alliance, which includes JMM, Congress, and other parties, won 55 out of the 81 seats. However, despite an intensive campaign by top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the BJP managed to win only 25 seats. Here’s how the alliance captured the hearts and votes of Jharkhand's voters:

1. A sympathy wave that boosted Hemant Soren’s popularity

The arrest of Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in January this year sparked a sympathy wave across Jharkhand. Many voters felt the arrest was unfair. They had told TNM, "It wasn’t right to arrest our chief minister." Soren’s status as a beloved leader gave the JMM a boost that resonated deeply with the public, especially in tribal regions.

2. Women voters won over with Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana

This time around, women voter turnout was around 69% in Jharkhand. The JMM’s popular scheme, Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana, provided Rs 1,000 per month to eligible women. This financial support, along with an election promise to increase it to Rs 2,500, was especially well-received among rural women.

3. Tribal unity under Adivasi Asmita

Even while promoting the Jal, Jangal, Jameen (water, forest, land) slogan, the JMM also managed to effectively rally the Adivasi community under the slogan Adivasi Asmita. Attempts by the BJP to divide the tribal vote – targeting Christian and non-Christian Adivasis—were countered by the JMM’s consistent messaging on tribal identity and pride.

Additionally, civil society movements like Loktantra Bachao Andolan (Save Democracy Movement) amplified this unity by working among tribals on ground. This was visible in February’s massive Ranchi rally, where thousands of Adivasis gathered to proclaim their unity.

Earlier this month, TNM had reported that the call for a separate Sarna Religious Code and the BJP's opposition to it will impact the election results. Sarna is an indigenous religion that worships nature, prevalent among Adivasis in the Chota Nagpur region.

In November 2020, the previous JMM government, in a special one-day Assembly session, passed a resolution to include ‘Sarna’ as a separate religion in the 2021 census. The BJP has consistently tried to equate Sarna to Hinduism and opposed the demand for the Sarna code. However, Sarna practitioners insist that their beliefs are not part of Hinduism.

4. Kalpana Murmu Soren’s rise as a charismatic leader

Following Hemant Soren’s arrest, his wife Kalpana Murmu Soren stepped into the political spotlight, energising JMM’s campaign. A dynamic speaker and crowd-puller, Kalpana addressed eight to 10 rallies daily, connecting deeply with women and addressing constituency-specific issues. Her relentless campaigning resonated across the state, with her presence filling the gap left by Hemant and further strengthening JMM’s hold in both rural and urban areas.

5. Strategic inroads into BJP strongholds and urban centres

Unlike previous elections, the JMM-led alliance secured a foothold not just in the tribal belt but also in urban areas like Bokaro. This broad support across Chota Nagpur, Kolhan, Koylanchal, Palamu, and Santhal Pargana highlighted the alliance’s appeal across demographics.

The election also showed that the BJP's communal tactics did not earn it electoral dividends. Ahead of the election, the saffron party had actively spread the propaganda of 'Bangladeshi infiltration' in an attempt to consolidate Sarna and Christian votes and alienate Muslims. The voters also expressed dissatisfaction with anti-cow slaughter law introduced by the BJP in 2005.

