‘Roti, beti, aur mati': The BJP’s narrative of 'Bangladeshi infiltration' in Jharkhand

It was while campaigning for the general elections in Bokaro district in May this year that Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma first painted the image of Muslim citizens as ‘infiltrators’. Even though his primary ammunition was “conversions to Christianity,” stating, “We need 400 seats to shut down the ‘marriage shops’,” he claimed that “illegal migration of Bangladeshi Muslims,” seen in Assam and West Bengal before, had now spread to Jharkhand.

It is Chief Minister Himanta who oversees the BJP’s campaign efforts in the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

On July 25, BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey stated in the Lok Sabha that the state's tribal population was declining due to "illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.” He went so far as to propose that parts of Jharkhand, along with West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Malda districts, and Bihar’s Kishanganj and Katihar, be declared a Union Territory to tackle ‘infiltration’.

“They say the Muslim population is growing, so illegal immigration must be happening,” is how Bidesh Kumar tries to rationalise the narrative. A shop owner from Ranchi, who is an avid supporter of Modi and the BJP, Bidesh asserts, “This time, the BJP will come to power for sure,” his confidence most likely stemming from the traction that the saffron party’s communal narrative has received.

However, he acknowledges that many of the Muslims he is acquainted with have lived in the state for generations. “I’ve known some of them since childhood. But now I hear that Muslims are causing problems. I’ve been hearing this for about three months now.”

Who are the Muslims of Jharkhand?

The region that forms modern-day Jharkhand has had Muslim inhabitants for several centuries, according to recorded history. Muslims in Chota Nagpur (spread over Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar) have been integrated with tribal communities for over 800 years, writes former Bihar governor (1952-1957) RR Diwakar in his book Bihar Through the Ages (1959).

Journalist and author Abhik Bhattacharya references the book in a research paper , which states that Muslim Gowala families have resided in Gowalatoli, Doranda, a predominantly Muslim area in Ranchi, for over 200 years. The paper also notes that approximately seven lakh Moolvasi Muslims supported the Jharkhand Movement and the formation of the Adivasi Mahasabha in the early decades of the 20th century. Moolvasis are non-Adivasi communities who share cultural traits and indigenous roots with Adivasis but are not officially recognised as tribes.

Apart from that, members of communities such as Shershabadi and Pasmanda Muslims call Jharkhand their home. Many of the Pasmanda Muslims are from West Bengal, says Tom Kavala. The Shershabadis of Santhal Pargana division are among the worst affected by the ‘infiltration’ theory promoted by the BJP.

There is also the presence of Bengali Muslims whose internal migrations pre-Independence and immigrations in the post-Independence period due to economic and political reasons have brought them to states neighbouring West Bengal, including Jharkhand.

The Bengali migrations

Several of the current conflicts over the citizenship of Bengali Muslims in east and North-East India started from the Boundary Commission’s “top-down partition of India [which] was unmindful of the social histories of migration in eastern India,” writes advocate Malavika Prasad in her essay “ Citizenship and the Eastern Partition ” in Parichay.org.

Undivided Bengal saw several instances of localised migrations in the 19th and early 20th centuries for reasons including labour movement (largely Muslim) to the British tea plantations; changes in course and flooding along the banks of the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers; and at later points, the economic depression and the Second World War.

With partition, however, “this internal migration with a five-decade history was suddenly transformed into an international one when the eastern border was drawn,” writes Malavika. With the heavy influx of refugees, in 1958, the Congress government in West Bengal “decided it would house no more refugees in the state and forcibly moved them … to camps in lands outside the state," including Jharkhand.

Article 6 of the Constitution of India lays out the conditions under which a person who migrated to India from Pakistan (including East Pakistan, i.e., present-day Bangladesh). As Malavika explains, “If they came to India before July 19, 1948, they had to have resided in India since their arrival to establish an intention to be an Indian citizen.” Those who came to India after July 19, 1948, but before January 26, 1950, could register as a citizen after a minimum of six months’ stay in India.

The threat looming over Santhal Pargana

On October 28, Assam CM Himanta stated that Santhal Pargana would “soon turn into a mini Bangladesh.” However, census data tells a different story. In 1951, Santhal Pargana had a 46.8% tribal population, 9.44% Muslims, and 43.5% Hindus. By 2011, the tribal population had declined to 28.11%, while Muslims rose to 22.73% and Hindus to 49%. From 1951 to 2011, the Hindu population grew by 24 lakh, the Muslim population by 13.6 lakh, and the tribal population by 8.7 lakh.

The large Muslim community in Santhal Pargana division, which consists of six districts including Pakur and Sahibganj, are Shershabadi Muslims, who have resided in the region for over a century. MP Nishikanth’s call for the formation of a Union Territory to tackle ‘illegal migration’ included both Pakur and Sahibganj.

Historically, Shershabadi Muslims are said to have been settled along the banks of the Ganges since the Mughal era, from where they moved to areas including Santhal Pargana. The division shares borders with West Bengal and was one of the regions that BJP leaders vehemently targeted both when the CAA was passed in 2019 and its Rules notified in 2024.

A March 2024 report in Outlook magazine quotes Mohammad Iqbal of the All Jharkhand Shershahbadia Association as saying that the Shershabadi Muslims of Pakur and Sahibganj live in fear, as they expect the implementation of CAA to be followed by the National Registry of Citizens (NRC). He says that their fear is “natural,” as “The district administration of Sahibganj and Pakur does not consider their documents as valid … BJP ministers and leaders have so extensively raised the issue of infiltration in Santhal Pargana that the administration has ceased issuing receipts for the homes and lands of Shershahbadia Muslims for the past three years. Furthermore, the issuance of caste certificates for Shershahbadia Muslims under the OBC category have also been halted since 2012.”

A fact-finding report by the civil society movements Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha and Loktantra Bachao Abhiyan states that amid political pressure and cases in the Jharkhand High Court, several districts of Santhal Pargana have issued phone numbers for the public to report on any suspected ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’.

“This is extremely dangerous, as it creates an atmosphere of suspicion where people can lodge complaints accusing others of being ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’. Given that there is no ground evidence of infiltrators and the administration itself claims there are none in the region, issuing such numbers raises serious concerns about the possibility of harassing local Muslims,” Tom Kavala adds.

The oldest trick in the book: Oppose interfaith marriages



In what was likely a bid to regain its hold on Sarna voters, the BJP shifted its strategy away from the ‘Sarna-Christian’ divide to the ‘threat of infiltration’. To this end, the BJP turned to interfaith marriages in the state, specifically Muslim men married to tribal women, the betis in their slogan. At his election rally in Chaibasa, Prime Minister Modi made a rather pointed remark. "Infiltrators deceive and target tribal daughters. They marry them, seize their land, and rob you of your daughters, food, and land. Once the BJP government is in power, we will put an end to infiltration,” he said.