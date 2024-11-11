Jharkhand polls: Will failure to repeal cow slaughter law cost incumbent JMM?

In Jharkhand’s tribal belt, there is simmering anger over the cow slaughter law, even two decades after it came into effect. The law, passed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in 2005, is seen as a direct affront to the cultural identity of the Adivasis, whose traditions have long included cattle slaughter and beef consumption. The Adivasis’ anger over the erosion of their culture is directed not just at the BJP, but also at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Despite having come to power in 2019 on promises of change, the incumbent JMM government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren did not repeal the law. Not only does the law remain, but so do incidents of violence and arrests, stoking resentment among the community and raising questions about the government’s commitment to tribal rights.

The state of Jharkhand, established in 2000, includes tribes for whom beef is a dietary staple, with cattle sacrifices embedded in cultural practices like the Dangri Pooja of the Santhal Adivasis, during which they sacrifice an ox.

Enacted in 2005 by former chief minister Arjun Munda’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act criminalised the slaughter of cattle, that is, cows, calves, heifers, bulls, or bullocks. Violations can lead to imprisonment for up to 10 years.

‘Suppression of Adivasi culture’

“The cow slaughter law was a direct attack on our culture and a violation of our rights, but no one recognised it at the time,” says Augustina Soren, a tribal rights activist from Simdega district. Many continued slaughter and consumption of cattle, unaware of the law's long-term implications.

The issues of violence, cow vigilantism, and increased legal actions against Adivasis for cow slaughter began surfacing only after 2015, during the BJP rule under former chief minister Raghubar Das—the first to serve a full five-year term in an otherwise unstable political landscape.

In 2015, eight Adivasis were charged under the cow slaughter law for sacrificing an ox during a festival. Since then, Adivasis have faced both targeted violence from cow vigilantes and arrests by the police.

Several residents of Jharkhand believe that the cow slaughter law is being used to push Adivasis towards Hinduism. “They’re forcing a Hindutva agenda on Adivasis, imposing Hindu traditions, and trying to suppress Adivasi culture,” says Habil Hemron, a Congress worker from Ranchi who is a former CBI officer.

Anti-incumbency sentiments

As TNM travelled through Jharkhand's tribal regions, people expressed strong anti-incumbency sentiments, questioning why the JMM did not repeal what they had called “a draconian law brought in by the BJP”.

When the JMM came to power in 2019, there was hope that the law would be repealed, but five years later the Adivasis are left disillusioned over the fact that no government has prioritised their welfare or protection.

“In 2019, JMM won with a full majority, yet they didn’t even discuss the cow slaughter law. What government here actually cares about Adivasis?” asks Rajesh Tikri, a tribal rights activist from Lohardaga district.

Even after 2019, Adivasis continued to be booked in cases and assaulted on allegations of cow slaughter. In May 2024, a 60-year-old man was stripped and brutally assaulted in Garhwa district over allegations of cow smuggling.

“We still eat beef in the villages,” says Sheila Devi, from a village in Simdega district. “As a community, we slaughter cattle and share the meat with close relatives and neighbours. Beef dishes are common at weddings. But sometimes, someone secretly informs the police—especially young people working with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or BJP.”

“We eat beef, it’s part of our tradition. It’s also the cheapest meat available to us and an essential part of our wedding feasts. Now, we’re forced to either stop beef consumption, or hide it out of fear of violence or jail,” says Rolan Topo from Gumla district.

He adds, “If we asked others to alter their traditional festivals and stop eating what they’ve eaten for generations, would they agree? But they think it’s easy to control and impose restrictions on us. Most Adivasis have stopped eating beef out of fear.”