In Jharkhand’s villages, BJP’s outreach challenges traditional loyalties

“Only [Bharatiya] Janata Party volunteers have come here and spoken to us, so we will vote for them,” said Sheila Devi, a resident of Jorpunda village in Simdega district of Jharkhand. Located near the Odisha-Jharkhand state border, more than 170 km from the capital city Ranchi, Jorpunda is an agricultural village largely inhabited by tribals.

Upon TNM’s arrival at the village, it was dotted with numerous saffron Bajrang Dal flags, bearing the image of the Hindu deity Hanuman. This is despite the fact that most residents here practise Sarna, an indigenous religion that worships nature. Women were seen carrying BJP pamphlets, while children played with masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jorpunda residents are not traditional BJP supporters. However, over the years, they have come to view the BJP as the only accessible political party. The incumbent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress have allegedly made little effort to reach out to them.

TNM travelled to Jorpunda from Kolebira town through winding, unfinished roads flanked on either side by vast, uninhabited land and dense forests. Along the way, a few narrow, muddy roads led to small villages of 20 to 50 houses each. Jorpunda is unassuming, with all roads made of mud and most residents living in huts.

Mary Topo was husking paddy outside her hut when TNM met her on November 10. When asked about the saffron flags across the village, the 68-year-old said, “Initially, we didn’t have any flags here. Later, the BJP brought the saffron Hanuman flags. For a while, they even used the red-and-white striped Sarna flags along with the saffron flags. Now, only the saffron ones remain.”

Mary, who said she has a tumour in her throat, expressed frustration over not receiving old age pensions. “I need to get the tumour removed, but I have no money,” she said.

At the time of our conversation, Mary was still undecided about who to vote for. However, many of her neighbours told us they would vote for the BJP, as it was the only party that had reached out to them.

The 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections are currently underway, with the first phase of polling conducted on November 13, and the second to be held on November 20.