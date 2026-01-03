Survivor’s husband files complaint against Rahul Mamkootathil, alleges he destroyed family

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The husband of the survivor in the rape case involving expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has filed a complaint against the legislator, alleging that he disrupted his family life. The complaint was submitted to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar.

According to reports, the husband linked to the first rape case against Rahul stated that Rahul's claim in court that he became close to the man's wife under the guise of helping to resolve their family issues is untrue. The husband explained that if Rahul truly intended to mediate or assist, he should have contacted him directly, which never occurred. “He did not once, at any point during this period, reach out to me to initiate mediation talks,” the complaint states.

The complaint also noted that following the woman’s allegations, several individuals circulated the husband’s photograph on social media, severely affecting his privacy.

The woman formally lodged a complaint against Rahul on November 27, 2025, after approaching Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Based on her statement, the Nemom police registered an FIR the following day, charging Rahul with rape, causing miscarriage without consent, criminal intimidation, and offences related to the unauthorised recording and sharing of private images.

Earlier, Rahul had claimed that he was acquainted with the woman after she approached him seeking help for her family issues. While applying for anticipatory bail, he maintained that their relationship was consensual. On December 6, the Kerala High Court granted him interim protection from arrest.

At present, Kerala Police have registered two FIRs against Rahul. The second FIR, filed on December 3, 2025 also alleges rape.