Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil booked for rape, causing miscarriage

A day after a woman submitted a complaint against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him on Friday, November 28. He has been booked under multiple sections, including those related to rape and causing miscarriage.

According to the FIR filed by the Valiyamala police, Rahul allegedly raped the woman multiple times, including after she became pregnant. The complaint further alleged that he threatened her with a private video to keep their relationship secret. Following the registration of the case, Rahul is reportedly absconding.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Kerala police issued a look out circular against Rahul to prevent him from leaving the country.

The police have also named Joby Joseph, believed to be Rahul’s friend, as the second accused. Joby allegedly assisted Rahul in procuring and administering abortion medication to the survivor.

Rahul has been booked for the charges of rape, causing miscarriage without the woman’s consent, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, as well as for unauthorised capture, publication, or transmission of private images.

The complaint was filed on November 27, when the woman met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This is the first formal complaint registered against Rahul, though several women had earlier accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct. Malayalam television channels had aired multiple voice clips and chat records, allegedly involving Rahul, in which women claimed they were coerced into undergoing abortions. Following these allegations, Rahul resigned as Youth Congress president a few months ago.

On November 26, a fresh audio clip of a phone conversation surfaced, in which a man alleged to be Rahul is heard asking a woman to “stop being dramatic” about her pregnancy, while the woman questions why he forced her to get pregnant. Several Congress supporters, including senior leaders, have claimed that the allegations are fabricated and had earlier questioned why no formal complaint had been filed. Despite the controversy, Rahul was actively campaigning in Palakkad for the local body elections until recently.