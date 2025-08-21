Rahul Mamkootathil resigns as Kerala youth congress chief amid sexual harassment allegations

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala Youth Congress president and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has stepped down from all party positions on Thursday, August 21, following multiple allegations of sexual harassment. According to sources, the Congress leadership asked him to resign from his posts after mounting pressure from within the Youth Congress and strong criticism from senior leaders.

Rahul, who secured a record win in the 2024 Palakkad Assembly bye-poll with a margin of 18,840 votes, began his political journey with the Kerala Students Union and later rose through the Youth Congress ranks to become a prominent youth leader in the party in the state. He was elected as the state president of the Indian Youth Congress in Kerala in November 2023 after winning the internal party election with 2,21,986 votes, beating his closest rival Abin Varkey Kodiyattu by a margin of 53,398 votes.

However, Rahul denied that the party asked him to resign. “There are no complaints against me. No one has named me and said that I forced an abortion. Anyone can cook up a complaint. When the CPI(M) decides, they can easily fabricate one. Let them complain, I can prove my innocence in court. The high command did not ask for my resignation. But now I am resigning as Youth Congress state vice president, not because I was wrong, but because my colleagues should not have to spend their time defending me,” he told the media on August 21.

A senior Congress source confirmed to TNM that while Rahul has resigned from his organisational roles, he may continue as an independent legislator from Palakkad unless the party decides to suspend or expel him. Discussions on his membership are still ongoing.

The controversy erupted after actor and former journalist Rini Ann George alleged that a young politician from Kerala had sent her offensive messages and invited her to a hotel room over three years ago. Though she did not name him, protests led by the BJP in Palakkad alleged that she was referring to Rahul. The Youth Congress state committee witnessed heated debates on the issue, with several leaders, including state general secretary RV Sneha and vice president Vishnu Sunil Panthalam, demanding Rahul’s resignation. Supporters of Chandy Oommen also joined the calls for his removal.

Rahul, meanwhile, said that he did not think that the young actor had spoken against him. “She has not mentioned my name. I did not do anything unlawful or unconstitutional,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said Abin Varghese and KM Abhijith are being considered as possible replacements for Rahul as Kerala Youth Congress president.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said he had not received any formal complaint, but gave his assurance that the party would take the allegations seriously and act accordingly.