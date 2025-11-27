Woman files complaint against Rahul Mamkootathil before CM Pinarayi

A woman submitted a complaint against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, 27 November. This is the first formal complaint against Rahul, who resigned from his post as Youth Congress president a few months ago, after several women accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Recently, a fresh audio of a phone conversation surfaced, in which the man alleged to be Rahul is heard asking the woman to “stop being dramatic” about her pregnancy, while she asks him why he forced her to get pregnant in the first place. Screenshots of WhatsApp chats, allegedly exchanged between Rahul and the woman, also surfaced, in which Rahul insists she be ready to get pregnant.

When controversy began to reignite, Rahul told the press that he believes he has not committed any crime and that an investigation is underway.

Allegations of sexual harassment against Rahul Mamkootathil first surfaced in August 2025, after actor and former journalist Rini Ann George posted on social media that a young political leader from Kerala had sent her offensive messages and invited her to a hotel room. She did not name the leader, but the remark triggered protests in Palakkad, with the BJP and CPI(M) alleging that she was referring to Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

Soon after, writer Honey Bhaskaran also came forward, alleging that Rahul had once sent her obscene messages, which she ignored. She further claimed that she later learned he had told Congress colleagues that she was interested in him.

Amid these accusations, a Malayalam television channel released a voice recording, allegedly of a conversation between Rahul and an anonymous woman. In the clip, the man purported to be Rahul is heard discussing her pregnancy and expressing concern that the paternity of the child would create problems for him. Rahul denied the allegation, calling the clip “doctored”.

Subsequently, screenshots of sexually explicit chats, purportedly sent by Rahul to a woman member of Congress, also began circulating online. The string of revelations led the Congress party to suspend him and ask him to step down from all party positions, including his post as Kerala Youth Congress president.

The controversy resurfaced a few days ago, when regional media outlets aired another set of audio clips and online chats allegedly involving Rahul and a woman.