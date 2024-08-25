Ranjith dismisses sexual harassment allegations, claims they are politically motivated

After quitting his post as chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on Sunday, August 25, Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith claimed that right wing groups have been targeting him since he took up the position as Academy head. He quit following allegations of sexual harassment made by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra.

While denying the allegations, Ranjith said that he was quitting because he was taking moral responsibility for the situation. Claiming that the Bengali actor’s allegations were contradictory, he said that he would proceed legally but that it would not be right to do so while remaining in his post. “I do not want the situation to affect the image of the government of Kerala,” Ranjith said.

Construing the allegations as an attack of rival political parties towards the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, Ranjith said that the party’s image should not be affected because of him.

“They have been making up allegations against me since the time I took up the post. I will be moving legally. I need to prove my innocence before the public. The truth will come out one day,” Ranjith said.

However, actor Sreelekha has been for years a supporter of the CPI(M), and has campaigned for the party on multiple occasions including the recent Lok Sabha elections in Barakpur constituency.

Sreelekha came out with the allegation on August 23, relating her experience during an audition for Ranjith’s 2009 film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha. While Ranjith denied the allegation of sexual harassment, documentary filmmaker Joshy Joseph corroborated what the actor said. However, the government had refused to take immediate action against him, Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian saying that a case will not be filed based on a “mere allegation”.