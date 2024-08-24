‘Saji Cherian anxious to protect some people’: CPI leader Annie Raja on Ranjith issue

Kerala's Culture Minister Saji Cherian’s statements in the wake of the Hema Committee report and allegations of sexual harassment against Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith show that he is “anxious to protect some people”, said CPI leader Annie Raja. Speaking to TNM, she said, “Minister Saji Cherian is over-anxious to protect some people, that is what is evident from his responses and reactions. He is part of the LDF government that is known to be women-friendly. But his recent statements, including those regarding the Hema Committee report, are disappointing and questionable.” She also said that Ranjith should be removed from the post and a time-bound investigation should be initiated by the government.

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra had, on August 23, accused Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith of sexually harassing her during the auditions for his 2009 film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha.

Writer and publisher MA Shahanas too made an allegation against Ranjith, saying he attended a public event in a drunken state. “At a Kozhikode event that Ranjith was inaugurating and I was a guest, he came in a completely drunk state. A person who cannot do without alcohol at a public event is the one occupying the post of the Chalachitra Academy chairman. How can such a man ensure justice for the women who deposed before the Hema Committee?,” she said, adding that a personal experience had shown her that the filmmaker stands with perpetrators and not victims of sexual violence.

Reacting to actor Sreelekha Mitra’s allegations, Minister Saji Cherian said that Ranjith is a talented artist and that a case can be filed only if a written complaint is given. “Someone has raised a complaint publicly and the director has already denied the allegations publicly. If they formally register a complaint, it should be investigated. Without an investigation we can not assume the allegations against him are true,” he said.

However, the country’s laws allow the police to register a suo moto case when an allegation of this nature is made, Annie Raja said, adding, “The woman raising the allegation need not always come forward to file the complaint herself. A government with the political will to act can take action on its own. But that is not being shown.”

“The Ranjith issue must be considered with due seriousness and the state government and police must act accordingly. There should be a time-bound investigation, but the investigation should not be conducted while Ranjith is still occupying the position of Chalachitra Academy chairman. If it is proven that he is innocent, he can be reinstated,” she said.

When asked if Saji Cherian’s statements are a reflection of the government’s stand on the issue, Annie said, “I do not believe it should be seen as the government’s stand. It is the LDF government in Kerala that initiated such a Committee, a move unprecedented in the country. Even then, it is true that there have been delays in publishing it. Saji Cherian’s statements are only likely to be the stand he is taking as a Minister.”

Annie also told TNM that beyond the public stand taken by the CPI on the issue, the party has not discussed what political steps should be taken.

However, CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat told TNM that since the actor has made a public statement, the government has to consider it. She did not go into the nature of the action that the government should take or comment on the need to remove Ranjith from the position. “If the government had known about this earlier, they obviously would not have made such an appointment,” she justified, adding that she cannot comment on what Minister Saji Cherian said.

The position currently endorsed by the state government is that the Hema Committee report is under the consideration of the High Court and that it will act as per the court’s orders. However, this does not mean that the government can not act now, Annie said. “Even when the state government says that the report is under the court’s consideration, there are a few things that the government can do,” she said, explaining, “The report speaks of the POSH Act and setting up of ICs. The government can initiate steps to implement the POSH Act in its true sense in the cinema industry. There are other issues being discussed as well, such as wage disparity, contracts, facilities like toilets, changing rooms, etc. The fact that the report is being considered by the court is not a hindrance for the government to act on any of this.”