Ranjith resigns as Kerala Chalachitra Academy chair amid harassment allegation

The publication of the Hema Committee report on the working conditions of women in Malayalam cinema, and the subsequent outpouring of testimonies from women in the industry, has led to the resignation of filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. The Academy is a Kerala government initiative meant to promote Malayalam cinema, including the organising of film festivals.

On August 23, Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra accused Ranjith of misbehaving with her during the audition of the 2009 Malayalam film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha. The film directed by Ranjith, featured Mammootty, Shwetha Menon, and Mythili, in the lead roles. Ranjith is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the contemporary Malayalam film industry, and his resignation will be perceived as a huge victory for women who have been fighting to keep the industry clean. The Hema Committee report revealed systemic abuse and sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry.

Ranjith Balakrishnan debuted in Malayalam cinema as a writer in the film Oru Maymaasa Pulariyil (1987) but the Mohanlal film Orkkapurathu in 1988 is what really announced his arrival. The film was based on his story, and its immediate success brought him more opportunities. He went on to write several acclaimed films like Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal (1989), Pradeshika Varthakal (1989) and Pookkalam Varavayi (1991). He has written scripts for directors like Viji Thampi, IV Sasi, Sibi Malayil, and Kamal among others, producing box office hits like Devasuram, Summer in Bethlehem, and Ustaad, before he made his debut as a director with Mohanlal's Raavanaprabhu, the second part of Devasuram.

Many of his films have been widely criticised for being hypermasculine, star-vehicle movies that feature sexist humour. When asked about this, Ranjith has gone on record to say that he would not apologise for his films. “In a film of mine, Mohanlal's character tells his ex-wife played by Kaniha, when he is alone with her at night, 'Good I stopped drinking or I would have raped you now'. She dismisses it with a laugh. It is ignorance to interpret the character as a rapist or a molester. I laugh at such accusations,” he said .

Speaking to Asianet News, Sreelekha alleged, “I was talking on the phone to a cinematographer, standing in Ranjith’s bedroom balcony. As I stood there, he touched my bangles. I was uncomfortable with it, but I gave him the benefit of doubt. Then he started caressing my neck, so I excused myself and left the room.”

“It was traumatic, and I was not able to share the incident with anyone. After the incident, I spent the night in my hotel room in fear, thinking, what if people come and knock on my door? I was waiting for daylight,” she said.

Sreelekha said that she was not provided any travel tickets to return to her hometown and had to book her own flight back. She said that she did not get any opportunities in any Malayalam films after the incident.

Her accusations against Ranjith were corroborated by documentary filmmaker Joshy Joseph, whom she had informed about the incident the same day.

However, Ranjith claimed that the allegations were fabricated. “I interacted with her in the presence of screenwriter Shankar Ramakrishnan and two assistants. After Ramakrishnan narrated the story to Sreelekha, she was excited. I had some confusion about which character should be given to her,” said Ranjith.

Despite the accusations, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian defended director Ranjith saying that a case will not be filed against him based on a mere allegation.

The Minister said Ranjith is one of the most talented artists that India has seen and that a case can be filed only if a written complaint is given. He also added that the Kerala government stands with women. Though the Opposition demanded the removal of Ranjith from the Academy, Saji Cherian said that the decision will be taken by the CPI (M).

Condemning the government’s stand, CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat told TNM, “The incident happened 14 years ago. A public statement has been made about a person in a particular context. The government has to consider it, there is no doubt about it. If the government had known about this earlier, they obviously would not have made such an appointment. I cannot comment on what Minister Saji Cherian said.”