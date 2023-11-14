Rahul Mamkootathil is new Youth Congress president in Kerala

Rahul Mamkootathil for all practical purposes will become the new Youth Congress president in Kerala.

In an electorate of around five lakh voters, Mamkootathil secured 2,21,986 votes, while Abin Varkey came second and got 1,68,588 votes.

According to the rules, the candidate who secures the maximum votes will now be asked to appear for an interview at the Congress’ national headquarters shortly, following which the name will be officially announced. Once the official announcement comes from Delhi, Varkey will become the vice-president.

Incidentally, like in the faction-ridden Kerala Congress, the Youth Congress elections are also held with the faction leaders in the party playing a key role. While Mamkootathil belongs to the erstwhile (A) faction that was led by the late Oommen Chandy, his rival Varkey is attached to the erstwhile (I) faction formed by K Karunakaran and presently led by Ramesh Chennithala.

Even though Mamkootathil owes his allegiance to the ‘A’ faction, he is closer to the Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan than the ‘A’ faction leaders.

Reacting to his victory, Mamkootathil said he wished so much that Chandy was around to hear this news.

After the demise of Chandy, the ‘A’ faction has disintegrated due to the lack of high-profile leaders of the stature of Chandy or AK Antony in whose name it’s named as the ‘A’ faction.