Rahul Mamkoottathil asked to step down from all Congress party positions

In the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Congress MLA Rahul Mankootathil, the Congress party has asked him to resign from all party positions including from the Kerala Youth Congress president post.

A Congress source told TNM that even if Rahul is removed from party positions or the party itself, he can continue as an independent Member of the Legislative Assembly. Rahul is the incumbent MLA from Palakkad. It is however not clear if the Congress will strip him off his party membership.

Sources in the party say that Abin Varghese and KM Abhijith are being considered as possible replacements for Rahul.

Allegations of sexual harassment

The allegations against Rahul flared up after actor and former journalist Rini Ann George alleged that a young political leader from Kerala sent her offensive messages and invited her to a hotel room. Rini says the incident happened nearly three and a half years ago.

Although Rini refused to name the politician, protests broke out in Palakkad with the BJP alleging that the accusation was against Rahul Mamkootathil.

Later, writer Honey Bhaskaran alleged that Rahul had once sent her obscene messages, which she ignored. She said she later learnt that he had told his Congress colleagues she was interested in him.

A day after, a Malayalam television channel published a voice recording allegedly between Rahul and an anonymous woman. In it, the person alleged to be Rahul is heard speaking to the woman about her pregnancy and the paternity of the child, which he says would cause him trouble.

Rahul later told the media that this was a doctored audio clip.

Further, sexually coloured online chats, purportedly sent by Rahul to a woman member of his party, too have surfaced.

Youth Congress demands explanation

There is growing demand within the Youth Congress for Rahul to clarify his stance on the allegations. Discussions are reported underway in the state committee’s WhatsApp group, and a woman leader is said to have demanded that Rahul break his silence.

Many other leaders have also insisted that if the allegations are false, Rahul should give an explanation.

Strong criticism against Rahul was raised by Youth Congress state general secretary RV Sneha. General secretary VP Dulquifel came forward supporting Sneha’s criticism, and the faction led by Chandy Oommen has also joined in on the opposition against Rahul.

Youth Congress state vice president Vishnu Sunil Panthalam demanded Rahul’s resignation.

However, so far, Rahul Mankootathil has not responded. The discussion, which began yesterday in the Youth Congress WhatsApp group, is still continuing.

Responding to the media, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said, “I did not know anything. I have not got any complaints until now. No one has told me anything. Our party will consider the serious allegations and will take action. No complaints have yet come to me personally or to the party.”