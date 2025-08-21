Malayalam actor alleges young politician sent her offensive messages, refuses to name him

Rini Ann George, a former journalist and Malayalam actor, has alleged that a young political leader from Kerala sent her offensive messages and invited her to a hotel room. Rini says the incident happened nearly three and a half years ago.

Speaking to the media in Kochi on August 20, Rini, who did not name the politician, however, said that his dismissive attitude could be summed up through his words, “Who cares”.

Rini alleged that she had warned the man she would complain to his party leadership, but he was nonchalant about it. She also claimed that several other women have had similar experiences.

“He sent me obscene messages. I ignored them and moved on; it was not a big issue for me. That is why I did not file a police case. But when I recently saw that this person was facing other allegations, I realised that other women are facing the same issue. Still, not one woman has spoken openly about it. I felt I should speak up,” she said.

Rini also went on to confirm on one of the television channels that the young politician has now become an MLA.

She told reporters that when an allegation was raised on social media against this leader, no mainstream media took it up. “There is a huge protective cover around him. When I once told him that I would complain against him, he replied, ‘Just go and complain,’” she added.

“I alerted the senior party leaders, I personally advised him and scolded him for his behaviour. I did the best I could. I complained on many forums. But nothing happened; no action was taken against him. Even after all this, I learned that women are still enduring through this. So, as a woman, I am not able to grasp it,” she added.

Rini further alleged that the leader carefully maintained a deceptive public image. When asked by the media whether the person in question was Palakkad Congress MLA Rahul Mamkottathil, she declined to give a direct answer.

Although Rini has steadfastly refused to name the politician, protests broke out in Palakkad with the BJP alleging that the accusation was against Rahul Mamkootathil.

Recently, when journalists asked Rahul about allegations of sexual assault by another woman, he dismissed them and said, “Who cares?” This clip has now gone viral on social media, leading to the widespread speculation that Rini was referring to Rahul.

After Rini, Author Honey Bhaskaran came forward alleging that Rahul had once sent her obscene messages, which she ignored. She said she later learnt that he had told his Congress colleagues she was interested in him.