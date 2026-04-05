Pulse Check 2026: Is Kerala’s health sector still the LDF’s winning prescription

“When I was made Kerala’s health minister in 2016, I was also a fresh hand. The public health sector in the state fares better than most others, and that is why we were able to effectively resist the Nipah outbreak and the Covid-19 pandemic,” said KK Shailaja, ex-health minister, who was given the moniker ‘corona slayer’ for her work during her tenure between 2016 and 2021.

High life expectancy, low infant mortality, and good accessibility have long set Kerala’s public health infrastructure apart, she said. The veteran CPI(M) leader, who won several international recognitions, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award, which she famously declined, has always maintained that her success is not individual but institutional.

However, the very same ‘Kerala model’ has now come under the scanner, exposing the alleged chinks in its institutional armour.

In February 2026, controversy intensified after a pair of surgical forceps were found in the abdomen of 51-year old Usha Joseph, who underwent a hysterectomy five years ago. Protests broke out in front of the Alapuzha Medical College Hospital, and the issue snowballed after the chief surgeon, Dr Lalithambika, denied the charges and put the blame on work overload and staff shortage.

The Opposition was quick to catch on to the issue, and ever since, the alleged deterioration of Kerala’s public health infrastructure has been a major political target for both the UDF and the BJP.

At the centre of this crossfire is health minister Veena George, a journalist-turned politician, who has faced media hostility and the burden of her predecessor KK Shailaja’s legacy. In an altercation with protesting KSU members at the Kannur Railway station in February, Veena sustained injuries to her neck and hand. The incident spiralled into political mud-slinging after Opposition leader VD Satheesan launched scathing attacks on the LDF government, alleging that Veena faked the injury.

As Kerala gears up for a high-stakes Assembly battle on April 9, it is pertinent to unpack the controversies surrounding the health department, which is a prominent political marker of the incumbent LDF’s ten-year performance. More importantly, health being a question of fundamental sustenance, it is also crucial to examine whether this chaos has impacted voter trust in ways that could affect their candidate preferences.

Controversies and public trust

“I have read about several instances of medical negligence from recent times, and once, it was said that there are not enough scrub nurses in government hospitals. I was shocked,” said Lalitha, a retired Malayali nurse who served for decades in Tamil Nadu.

Scrub nurses are those nurses assigned to ensure that all the surgical instruments are intact before and after surgery. It has been reported that staff shortage often culminates in operating theatres having no specific scrub nurses, making the surgery prone to errors like the one that happened with Usha Joseph.

As a professional who has worked outside Kerala, she attests that the state is doing better than most others, but says that we cannot rest on these laurels.

“It is scary to read about the alleged lack of medicines and equipment. That recent fire in the ICU, for instance. It is an accident, yes. But that begs us to think if we can trust government hospitals to be responsible,” she added. Lalitha was referring to the unfortunate fire at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital in March, after a ventilator in the ICU burst into flames.

Several others, whom TNM spoke to, resonate with Lalitha.

When asked if such incidents reduce their trust in the government, some of them answered in the affirmative. Others reiterated how they mostly do not have an option, considering the rising cost of treatment at private hospitals.

Dr D Dhanuraj, Founder-Chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), said that the fundamental problem is how Kerala is still trying to use age-old solutions for evolving problems. “I think we lack a targeted approach for different sections of the population, and this, I believe, will show in the upcoming elections. When I say this, I am speaking about the hygiene, the beds, the quality of care, and other aspects as well. We also need to build a responsive system that reflects the health of the people as well as the environment,” he explained.

He also said that improving the quality of healthcare also means finding the resources for that. “All the governments, including the manifestos we see now, promise quite a lot without thinking about where to find funds. For example, to raise the token charge at a government hospital by a Rupee is a political challenge. But there are several middle-class and higher-class people who can pay that, which will bring huge money into the system. So, unless we manage to improve the system bureaucratically and administratively, and innovate models of finance, the lapses will stand out, putting the marginalised people at risk and causing such political storms,” he added.