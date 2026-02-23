Kerala: Forceps inside patient’s abdomen, panel gives clean chit to surgeon

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

An inquiry committee into the alleged medical negligence incident at the Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital, has given a clean chit to the operating surgeon, stating that no procedural lapse occurred on the doctor’s part. The four-member committee was set up after a patient alleged that a mosquito forceps was left inside a patient’s abdomen after surgery at the Medical College.

The committee, headed by the resident medical officer at the Alappuzha Medical College, stated that the doctor followed all procedures, media reports said. It said the doctor stitched the abdomen following the confirmation of the nurse that all the equipment used in the surgery was collected.

Usha Joseph, a 51-year-old resident of Punnapra, underwent a hysterectomy at the government medical college in May 2021. She recently began experiencing severe stomach pain and difficulty in urinating. An X-ray examination later revealed the surgical instrument, used for clamping blood vessels, was left inside her body.

Following this allegation, Veena George, the Health Minister, ordered an inquiry into her case sheet. It was found that Dr Shahida, who previously worked at the Medical College was the surgeon. Following this, the director of medical education suspended Dr Shahida and a nurse, PS Dhanya.

Dr Lalithambika, a former head of the Alappuzha GMC, had blamed staff shortage and absence of a floor nurse, who usually manages the equipment. The surgery was performed during Covid-19 lockdown. “After every surgery, the nurses are responsible for confirming that all instruments are accounted for, as there are between 50 and 60 instruments. The doctor trusted the nurses and closed the surgery,” she explained.

Usha recently underwent a surgery to remove the forceps at Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam. The doctors handed over the forceps to Ambalapuzha police, who are currently investigating this case, following a complaint by Usha’s family.