Live developments: Hema Committee report and the storm in Malayalam film industry
A storm of sexual harassment allegations has raised against big industry names — including senior actors such as Siddique, Mukesh, directors Ranjith, Sajin Baabu and others.

 

The release of the Hema Committee report, which revealed the abysmal working conditions and rampant sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, has triggered another #MeToo wave in Kerala. Amid a storm of sexual harassment allegations against big industry names — including senior actors such as Siddique, Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu, Baburaj, directors Ranjith, Sajin Baabu, VA Shrikumar, and others — the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) announced on August 27 that all of its office bearers were resigning en masse. This included president and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

The Hema Committee report was released on August 19, five years after it was submitted to the state government, with heavy redactions to protect the privacy of the people who deposed, removing all identifiers and even the names of the perpetrators. The report made shocking revelations, including that junior artists were treated like slaves, and that a ‘power lobby’ slapped shadow bans on those who didn’t toe their line.

The Kerala government has now set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under IGP G Sparjan Kumar, to conduct a preliminary probe into the sexual harassment allegations made against several actors. 

You can read our entire coverage of Hema Committee report here, and here’s a rundown of what has happened so far:

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), a trade union of technicians in the film industry, has urged that the names of alleged perpetrators named in the Justice Hema Committee report should be revealed. The federation also assured to provide legal and psychological support to the survivors.

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Vinayan has written to the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan against hiring producer-director B Unnikrishnan in the film policy committee that was recently constituted by the government of Kerala. On August 10, the State's Minister for Culture Affairs Saji Cherian had spoken in the Assembly about the government's plan to formulate a film policy with the help of the committee, headed by veteran filmmaker Shaji N Karun. Vinayan's letter is against the inclusion of Unnikrishnan, who he points out has been found guilty by the Supreme Court of denial of work opportunities and illegal bans in 2020.

 

The first major development happened on August 23, when AMMA called for a press meet and denied the existence of an all-controlling power lobby in Malayalam cinema. In this press meet, actor and then general secretary Siddique claimed that he was not aware of any ‘casting couch’, a euphemism for sexual harassment in the film industry. The very next day, a young actor, who had alleged in 2019 that Siddique had assaulted her, reiterated what happened to her. On August 25, Siddique quit his post after mounting pressure, and he was booked by the police under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Simultaneously, filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan resigned as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, after a Bengali actor accused him of misbehaving with her during an audition. He was later booked by the police on August 26.

Hema Committee Report

