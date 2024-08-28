Live developments: Hema Committee report and the storm in Malayalam film industry

The first major development happened on August 23, when AMMA called for a press meet and the existence of an all-controlling power lobby in Malayalam cinema. In this press meet, actor and then general secretary Siddique claimed that he was not aware of any ‘casting couch’, a euphemism for sexual harassment in the film industry. The very next day, a young actor, who had that Siddique had assaulted her, reiterated what happened to her. On August 25, Siddique after mounting pressure, and he was by the police under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Simultaneously, filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, after a Bengali actor accused him of misbehaving with her during an audition. He was later by the police on August 26.