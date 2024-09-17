Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback: KG George film holds a mirror to Malayalam cinema

The name of a 40-year-old film began figuring in discussions of the Hema Committee report, soon after its publication last month whipped up a storm in Kerala. The report’s disclosure of the rampant sexual harassment in Malayalam cinema brought back memories of the 1983 film Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback. The film, made by the legendary filmmaker KG George, uninhibitedly exposed the deplorable scenes behind the silver screen by narrating a young woman’s journey into films, fame, fortune, and misery.



The late director had run into controversy over the film, which appeared to closely resemble the life of actor Shobha, who at the age of 18, had died by suicide only two years earlier, in 1981, after an alleged failed relationship with cinematographer-filmmaker Balu Mahendra.

Like Shobha, Lekha dies. The film begins with her death, laid in a casket all dressed up and pretty as thousands throng the place, and the voice of an unseen news reporter makes a clinical commentary.

Going back a few years, George takes you to Lekha’s tiny home from before she became an actor, where she (a young Nalini) shyly stands before a man who promises her and her mother a chance in films. They take his word for it and go to Madras to have this chance but there is no sign of the man.