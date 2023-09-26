KG George: Filmmaker par excellence who faltered in his real life roles

In 8 1⁄2 Intercuts, a film about the life and times of KG George, he looks at the camera and says without the slightest hesitation: “I have no feelings for anyone, be it my wife or my children.” As he says this, a diary entry dated February 8, 1977 (incidentally, a day after his wedding) flashes on the screen: “Behaved roughly to Selma [his wife]. She wept.”

This display of unabashed honesty in his life and craft is what many remembered George for when he passed away in Kochi on Sunday, September 24, after a prolonged period of illness. George, who died aged 77, had earlier suffered a stroke and had not made films for two and a half decades. Yet the handful of films he made in the 1980s placed him among the best Malayalam filmmakers, undisputed by his contemporaries and the younger generation of filmmakers.

Selma, his wife and singer of his memorable film songs like ‘Sharadindu malardeepa’, ‘Bharatha muni’ and ‘Kanneerattil mungi’, too appears in the documentary about George. Sitting next to him, she speaks about how George, who made so many beautiful films about generations of women, could not see the mind of his wife or mother. She is talking about George’s presentation of women characters in films like Aadaminte Vaariyellu, Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback, Mattoraal, and Yavanika, which led critics to call him feministic in his approach and portrayal.