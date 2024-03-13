Kerala Rejects Union Govt's offer allowing additional borrowing of Rs 5,000 crore

> For the next fiscal year, the state government’s eligibility to borrow money will be calculated after deducting the Rs 5,000 crores. The Union government will consent for borrowing to Kerala in the first nine months on a quarterly basis for up to 25% of the eligibility amount.

> The government of Kerala should submit its 'plan B', which it will announce in its budget for 2024-25, for raising resources and improving the financial position of the state. It should also put this plan into action before grant of borrowing consent for the last quarter of 2024-25.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of the Kerala government, refused the proposal of the Union government. He argued that this concession was based on a presumption that the State was not entitled to any additional borrowing and that the Union government was trying to impose conditions which would control the State's expenditures, which would violate the principles of federalism. "Rs 5000 crores will not take us anywhere, we need at least 10,000 crores. They are saying this on the assumption that the suit is liable to be dismissed," Sibal had said.

While the court asked the Kerala state government to accept the Rs 5000 crore and persuade the Union to grant more, advocate Sibal said that it came with stricter conditions which is equivalent to controlling the state’s budgets. The bench has adjourned the case for hearing on March 21.