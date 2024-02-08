'Union eating into states' resources’: Full text of Pinarayi speech at Delhi protest

We have all come together to register our strong protest against this and to preserve the federal structure of India. Today we are marking the beginning of a renewed fight that would herald a dawn of ensuring equitable treatment of the states. This fight would also strive to maintain a balance in the Centre - State relations. Thus, the 8th of February 2024, is going to be a red letter day in the history of the republic of India.

At the outset, let me extend a warm welcome and convey greetings to all those who have gathered here representing various State Governments and opposition political parties. The fight to ensure that India remains a sovereign secular democratic republic, with federalism as its hallmark, will be a long drawn one. Let this be an opportunity for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to this struggle.

Over the years, the Union has been making laws that encroach upon the states' powers and duties in several sectors, even on law and order, which are absolutely in the state list of the Constitution. Laws have been made by the Union in agriculture, education, power, cooperation and so on, crippling the states' rights. Even a Ministry for Cooperation has been formed. Multinational agreements are being entered into, on issues that affect the states, without seeking the states' opinion, let alone getting their consent. These are all telling examples of how the rights of States are being trampled upon and how India is being changed into an undemocratic 'Union over States'.

However, the body blow to India's federal structure is coming from the Union eating into the states' financial resources. It is being alleged that the same people who wax eloquent about cooperative federalism, have tried to undercut the resources to be allocated to the states by the Finance Commission. On top of that, we are seeing the Union's allocation for their own schemes coming down year after year, while the states are being forced to chip in more and more.

As it is, the states are having to shoulder the major burden of expenses in the country. According to RBI reports, the states are having to cover a substantial 65 percent of the country's total expenses, with the Union's contribution being only 35 per cent. But when it comes to revenue sharing, it goes in the reverse direction. The Union Government pockets about 65 percent and the states are left with only 35 percent. States have to meet 65 percent of the expenses with only 35 percent of the revenue. Even in the interim Budget that was presented a few days back, the States are being further squeezed as the loans given for capital expenditures have been reduced.

Despite the Union having a lower share than the states in many central schemes, they are keen to brand them. They even go to the extent of saying that funds will not be issued if there is no branding. Branding is essentially labelling. By doing so, the self worth of the beneficiaries of such schemes is being questioned. No responsible government that sees development and welfare as people's genuine rights can name and shame their own citizens.