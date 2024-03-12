‘Ease Kerala’s borrowing limit before March 31’: SC urges Union Govt

Justice Kant clarified that they don't doubt the Union's intention to help Kerala but raised concerns about the financial strain. The ASG mentioned that another southern state had asked for a bailout of Rs 25,000 crores, which was also refused by the Union. Justice Kant suggested temporarily easing the rules for Kerala until March 31 and then making them stricter next year.

“On 14 other occasions with different states and different political parties, we have said we cannot give a bailout package...as a matter of principle. If we allow it for one state, we will have to do it for everyone...we have already done our best in so far Kerala is concerned,” the ASG submitted.

The bench remarked: “We don’t have the slightest doubt on your bona fide that you would not want to help the state. We are asking you to explore the possibility of doing something for the current financial year and the amount can be set off from their entitlement in the first quarter of the next financial year...Do something as a special case.”

Ultimately, the ASG agreed to consult the Government and report back the next day.