Kerala within rights to file petition against Union govt: SC in financial dispute case

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, March 6, observed that it is a Constitutional right of states under Article 131 (original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court) to file a petition against the Union government. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan was hearing a plea filed by the Kerala government against the Union government’s decision to limit the amount of additional money the state can borrow. The Union government had informed the court that it was willing to consider allowing Kerala to borrow additional money of Rs 13,608 crore in view of its current precarious financial situation, but only if the state government withdraws the case against the Union government.

The top court disapproved of the Union’s ‘condition’ and said that while the Union can impose other conditions that are within the parameters of the Constitution, it cannot ask the state government to withdraw their petition. The court also questioned if they can impose such a condition, “Can you tell this to a litigant? To not file a suit. It is a Constitutional right under Article 131," it added.

Additional Solicitor General N Venkataramani argued that it was a financial matter and was beyond the purview of judicial review. He also contended that if the court entertained the petition, it would set a precedent for other states to approach the court seeking additional borrowing and that it would be "judicially unmanageable".