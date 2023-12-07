Kerala actor assault case: HC asks Sessions judge to investigate memory card leak

In an important development in the actor assault case of 2017, the High Court of Kerala on Thursday, December 7, directed a fact-finding enquiry into the survivor’s allegations about the memory card which had visuals of the sexual assault. The survivor had approached the court stating that the card, which was in the trial court's possession, was accessed without authorisation, and that its contents were probably tampered with. Subsequently, the High Court has now directed the Ernakulam District and Sessions judge to investigate this.

Justice K Babu said that the District and Sessions judge shall conduct a court-monitored investigation into the alleged leakage of visuals of the crime from the memory card, and the change in its hash value while it was kept in court custody. The enquiry is to be completed within a month from December 7, and the survivor is at liberty to approach the court again in this regard.

Advocate Gaurav Agarwal, who appeared for the survivor, submitted that the memory card had been illegaly accessed three times while in court custody – on January 9, 2018, while it was in the custody of the Angamali Judicial First Class Magistrate court, on December 13, 2018, while in the custody of the District Principal Sessions court, and July 19, 2021, when 34 new files were created on the card, according to the counsel.